Betaine is found in a number of dietary sources (including beets, oats, quinoa, and wheat germ) and certain targeted supplements. While there aren't set guidelines on how much betaine we should be getting on a daily basis, one study estimates that Americans consume approximately 200 milligrams6 each day from foods. As we saw in the studies above, individuals with suboptimal methylation or other heart-health considerations may benefit from an even more concentrated and guaranteed dose of betaine per day (i.e., up to 4,000 milligrams).*