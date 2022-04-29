This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*

The science is clear: Betaine has a profound (and multidimensional) impact on the cardiovascular system and overall well-being. But how much betaine do we need—and where can we get it?

Betaine is found in a number of dietary sources (including beets, oats, quinoa, and wheat germ) and certain targeted supplements. While there aren't set guidelines on how much betaine we should be getting on a daily basis (since it's not a classical nutrient per se), one study estimates that Americans consume approximately 200 milligrams each day from foods. As we saw in the studies above, individuals with suboptimal methylation or other heart-health considerations may benefit from an even more concentrated and guaranteed dose of betaine per day (i.e., up to 4,000 milligrams).*

For high-quality supplementation with betaine plus bioactive B vitamins that support healthy methylation, mbg's methylation support+ is a primo choice for promoting heart and whole-body health.*