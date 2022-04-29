 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
Betaine Promotes Healthy Methylation, Heart Function, Lipid Levels & More*
|
Expert Reviewed Betaine Promotes Healthy Methylation, Heart Function, Lipid Levels & More*

Betaine Promotes Healthy Methylation, Heart Function, Lipid Levels & More*

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
mbg Vice President of Scientific Affairs
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.
This Little-Known Supplement Does Wonders For Heart Health & Function*

Image by Danil Nevsky / Stocksy

April 29, 2022 — 22:36 PM

While relatively unknown, betaine is a vital component of the methylation cycle, cardiovascular function, and whole-body health.* Let's dive right into this fascinating nutrient-like compound.

What is betaine?

Betaine is a naturally occurring compound found in foods and bioactive included in certain supplements. In the body, its primary role is to support a healthy methionine cycle and methylation by serving as a methyl donor.* 

Considering methylation affects nearly every cell in the body, betaine's physiological actions promote universal well-being—however, its properties are especially important for cardiovascular health.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How betaine supports heart health & function.

Healthy methylation is vital for cardiovascular function. When the methylation cycle isn't running smoothly due to nongenetic (i.e., nutritional) or genetic factors (e.g., MTHFR gene variation), homocysteine levels can rise. If left unchecked, suboptimal methylation can lead to cardiovascular implications down the road. 

As a methyl donor, betaine works alongside fully activated methylfolate and vitamin B12 to convert homocysteine to methionine—an essential amino acid involved in the production of cysteine, taurine, S-adenosylmethionine (SAM-e), and even master antioxidant glutathione.* Thanks to this process, betaine helps regulate healthy levels of homocysteine and maintain proper methylation pathways.* 

methylation support+

methylation support+

Bioactive B vitamins + betaine to support and optimize methylation status*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+

In fact, a 2021 review from Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition found that betaine supplementation of less than 4,000 milligrams per day helps maintain healthy homocysteine levels (which is one of the reasons we included 1,700 milligrams of betaine in our methylation support+ supplement).*

Another meta-analysis from the Journal of Chiropractic Medicine shows that betaine supplementation can lower homocysteine levels by up to 20%.* For individuals with an MTHFR gene variant—i.e., about half of the population—this can be a game-changer for optimizing their methylation cycle and overall health.

Beyond the methylation cycle, betaine also helps modulate plasma lipids—including LDL and total cholesterol—and promotes healthy myocardial metabolism and heart contraction.* With its collective roles in lipid regulation, metabolism, methylation, and cardiovascular function, we can't ignore that betaine is a crucial heart health player.* 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

The science is clear: Betaine has a profound (and multidimensional) impact on the cardiovascular system and overall well-being. But how much betaine do we need—and where can we get it?

Betaine is found in a number of dietary sources (including beets, oats, quinoa, and wheat germ) and certain targeted supplements. While there aren't set guidelines on how much betaine we should be getting on a daily basis (since it's not a classical nutrient per se), one study estimates that Americans consume approximately 200 milligrams each day from foods. As we saw in the studies above, individuals with suboptimal methylation or other heart-health considerations may benefit from an even more concentrated and guaranteed dose of betaine per day (i.e., up to 4,000 milligrams).* 

For high-quality supplementation with betaine plus bioactive B vitamins that support healthy methylation, mbg's methylation support+ is a primo choice for promoting heart and whole-body health.*

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
methylation support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+

methylation support+

Bioactive B vitamins + betaine to support and optimize methylation status*

methylation support+

methylation support+

Bioactive B vitamins + betaine to support and optimize methylation status*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(10)
methylation support+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)

Emma Loewe
What Sleep Specialists Want You To Know About Melatonin (Dose, Timing & More)
Integrative Health

If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin

Josey Murray
If Your Gut Health Is Suboptimal, You Could Be Lacking This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Maintain Healthy, Mobile Joints With This Supplement (Nope, Not Collagen!)*
Parenting

Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World's Oldest Cultures

Jason Wachob
Nonnegotiable Tips To Raise Confident Kids, From The World's Oldest Cultures
Integrative Health

New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs

Merrell Readman
New Study Reveals We Can Intuitively Eat Based On Nutritional Needs
Integrative Health

4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth

Morgan Chamberlain
4 Sustainable Supplements To Support Holistic Well-Being For You & Mama Earth
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern

Hannah Frye
The 11 Best Natural Body Washes On The Market For Each Skin Concern
Spirituality

Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely

Sarah Regan
Your Guide To The Luckiest Crystal Of All & How To Use It Wisely
Recipes

I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces

Uma Naidoo, M.D.
I'm A Nutritional Psychiatrist & These Are My Favorite Brain-Supporting Sauces
Love

The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble

Sarah Regan
The Subtle Sign That A Couple's Relationship May Be In Trouble
Spirituality

How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse

Sarah Regan
How To Harness This Weekend's Rare New Moon & Amplifying Solar Eclipse
Integrative Health

I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products

Hannah Margaret Allen
I’m Getting Married In A Week & These Are My Must-Have Pre-Wedding Products
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/betaine-promotes-healthy-heart-and-methylation
methylation support+

Bioactive B vitamins + betaine to support and optimize methylation status*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
methylation support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!