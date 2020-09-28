The Best Way To Get Rid Of That Pesky Rust On Your Mason Jar Lids

The mason jar trend may ebb and flow, but the truth is they're a great thing to have around the kitchen for everything from food storage to making your favorite cold brew. But after a while, we find the lids start to get discolored—rusty even—which got us wondering if there's a great natural way to get them looking shiny and new again.

We asked Becky Rapinchuk of Clean Mama for her advice, and were excited by how simple it is: it turns out, the trick to spotless mason jar lids may just be one of the most versatile DIY kitchen cleaners out there: white vinegar. We already knew that we could use the pantry staple for cleaning everything from our dishwasher to our coffee maker, but this tip was new.

"My best tip would be to rub the rusty ring with white vinegar and wash," she told mindbodygreen. This is exactly the sort of simple tip that we love, especially because it means giving those rings a clean without having to buy any special products.