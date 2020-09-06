Chilly fall mornings are basically here, and with them comes our grateful return to that icon of the at-home wardrobe: the slipper.

And whether you've been rocking yours since the beginning of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders or are just digging them out as the weather dips, there's a good chance they're in need of a cleaning. That's right: While spring cleaning may get all the love, there are some things that must be addressed come fall, too.

We asked Melissa Maker, the cleaning expert behind Clean My Space, for her advice on getting our slippers prepped and ready for the start of another season of (heavy) use.