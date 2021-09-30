Though it's not always possible for everyone, Harris, the author of The Women's Guide to Overcoming Insomnia, generally recommends exercising four to six hours before bed.

Why, you ask? "Your body temperature starts to decrease about an hour or two before bed," she says on a call with mbg. This temperature shift is an important part of the wind-down process that gets you ready for rest.

"If you exercise within three hours of going to bed, which is what a lot of people do, you're raising your body temperature, which can get in the way of you falling asleep," Harris adds. Exercising earlier in the evening, on the other hand, will give you plenty of time to cool down, eat, and digest your final meal of the day (nothing too heavy, fatty, or spicy if sleep is a priority) before snoozing.