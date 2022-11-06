Meet Tempur-Pedic’s original ergonomic pillow i.e. the one that started the craze for plush supportive neck pillows–and holistic chiropractors are still recommending it after more than a decade. Not only does Sponaugle personally swears by the TEMPUR-Neck, but she also recommends it to her patients that sleep on their backs and sides. She told mbg, “I personally love the TEMPUR-Neck pillow. The TEMPUR® material and pillow structure give optimal support for the cervical spine. It also allows the rest of your spine to stay in alignment whether you sleep on your back or side and promotes natural spine alignment.” The best part? It’s one of the most affordable pillows on this list.

While the unique shape might be the first thing that sets this design apart, it's not the only thing. The pillow is made from a single slab of TEMPUR® material contained in a breathable, hypoallergenic case that's removable for washing. Instead of choosing your sizing base on bed, you select the small, medium, or large pillow based on your sleep position and the distance between your neck and shoulders.

What customers say:

With almost 4,000 reviews on the company website, people with neck pain are expressing how big of a difference this pillow makes in their daily lives. One user dotes that it was “love at first sleep”, while another explains how “this pillow has helped with my chronic neck pain and bulging disc. I can't sleep without it!” Across the board, you can tell from the over-the-moon reviews that back sleepers with neck pain are really benefiting from the pillow’s structure and support. It’s worth noting that a small fraction of reviewers felt the pillow was too firm, high, or hard for their liking.