The Best Tempur-Pedic Pillows Of 2022 For Back, Side, & Stomach Sleepers
Quality sleep is key to your overall health—and having the best pillow is just one of the ways you can improve your snooze. In fact, some experts would even argue it's actually just as important as finding the right mattress. From down feather to cotton to bamboo, the market is chock-full of unique pillow designs ready to help you get your most restful sleep yet, and for many, Tempur-Pedic pillows are the crème de la crème.
What sets the brand apart from competitors is its unique memory foam, which was originally created by NASA to provide out-of-this-world cushioning on space crafts. When the material became available to the average consumer, Tempur-Pedic's founders jumped on the opportunity to perfect it, releasing TEMPUR® Material.
Compared to memory foam, TEMPUR is both more responsive and more supportive, which means it provides even better pressure relief. Plus, it stays cool to the touch, which a theoretical review on pillows found to be one of the most important factors for sleep quality. Needless to say, the hardest decision won't be whether you invest in a Tempur-Pedic pillow, but rather which one you should opt for, as the brand offers more than a dozen options.
We spoke with holistic chiropractor Sarah Sponaugle to get the lowdown on the best Tempur-Pedic pillows for every sleep style—and what factors you should consider before making your choice.
How we picked:
Every sleep position requires something slightly different from their pillow to support natural alignment as they snooze. We considered the unique requirements of back, stomach, and side sleepers to help determine our final picks, as well as considering common issues—like neck pain—to finalize our selection.
There are cloud-like slumbers ahead for every budget on this list, from under $100 to splurge-worthy. Regardless of the price tag, all of these Tempur-Pedic pillows are of the highest caliber (and many of them are Tempur-Pedic’s best selling pillows of all time).
Our picks for the best tempurpedic pillow:
Best for side & back sleepers: TEMPUR-Neck Pillow
Pros:
- Ergonomic design that takes pressure off neck
- Washable cover
- Under $100
Cons:
- Single height
- Ergonomic design may be uncomfortable for some
Meet Tempur-Pedic’s original ergonomic pillow i.e. the one that started the craze for plush supportive neck pillows–and holistic chiropractors are still recommending it after more than a decade. Not only does Sponaugle personally swears by the TEMPUR-Neck, but she also recommends it to her patients that sleep on their backs and sides. She told mbg, “I personally love the TEMPUR-Neck pillow. The TEMPUR® material and pillow structure give optimal support for the cervical spine. It also allows the rest of your spine to stay in alignment whether you sleep on your back or side and promotes natural spine alignment.” The best part? It’s one of the most affordable pillows on this list.
While the unique shape might be the first thing that sets this design apart, it's not the only thing. The pillow is made from a single slab of TEMPUR® material contained in a breathable, hypoallergenic case that's removable for washing. Instead of choosing your sizing base on bed, you select the small, medium, or large pillow based on your sleep position and the distance between your neck and shoulders.
What customers say:
With almost 4,000 reviews on the company website, people with neck pain are expressing how big of a difference this pillow makes in their daily lives. One user dotes that it was “love at first sleep”, while another explains how “this pillow has helped with my chronic neck pain and bulging disc. I can't sleep without it!” Across the board, you can tell from the over-the-moon reviews that back sleepers with neck pain are really benefiting from the pillow’s structure and support. It’s worth noting that a small fraction of reviewers felt the pillow was too firm, high, or hard for their liking.
Best for side & stomach sleepers: TEMPUR-Symphony Pillow
Pros:
- Suitable for all sleep positions
- Reviewers say this pillow has a long life-span
Cons:
- Only one size and firmness option
- No trial period
For those among us who switch sleeping positions every hour on the hour, the TEMPUR-Symphony has your back, your side, and your front. Here's why it's one of the brand’s best-selling pillows: One side is gently arched for when you’re on your back, but flip it over, and you have a flatter side that’s perfect for side and stomach sleepers.
Though this pillow is the softest in the line up, it’s made with the same legendary TEMPUR® foam as the other models–just less of it! We love that flippable design provides a second option for picky sleepers struggling to find the right fit, as the brand doesn't offer a trial period. Another perk? The hypoallergenic cover zips off for easy washing.
What Customers Say:
This pillow has more than 1,000 5-star reviews on the company website from both side and stomach sleepers who love the softness and versatility of the design. A reviewer says, “I am a stomach and side sleeper so I bought this pillow and [it was] a perfect fit. It did take a few weeks to get used to having actual support from them. I wasn't sure if they were right, but after a few weeks, I really started to notice the difference in my sleep. I don't wake up with sore neck muscles and I can't even begin to explain how bad other pillows are now that I'm used to this pillow. I’m a lifelong customer!”
Best for stomach sleepers: TEMPUR-Cloud ProLo
Pros:
- 3 fill heights to suit all sleep styles
- Removable, washable cover
Cons:
- Height options make it harder to find your perfect fill
- May be too firm for smaller frames
With a name like TEMPUR-Cloud, you can expect Tempur-Pedic's best-selling pillow to feel extraordinarily plush. Though side and back sleepers will love the ‘mid’ and ‘high’ height options of this pillow, the ProLo version is our top choice for stomach sleepers. It boasts a low profile that won't lift your head out of alignment from your neck with a plush, cradling material that supports your body when laying face down.
Like all picks on our list, it's made with pressure-relieving TEMPUR® material. The ultra soft pick has a supportive TEMPUR core sandwiched between two layers of TEMPUR micro-cushioning, which provides support without too much height (under 5.8 inches). The pillow is then encased in a washable cover that can easily be removed for cleaning.
What customers say:
Despite its no return policy, customers praise the TEMPUR-Cloud for its satisfying comfort levels with almost 1,000 5-star reviews on the company website. “I couldn't ask for a softer and better quality pillow. It has helped my sleep so much! It’s the best pillow ever”, one customer writes. Another specifically comments on their transformative sleep: “I have neck and spine problems, and [this pillow is] definitely my go-to for relief.”
Best cooling pick:: TEMPUR-Ergo Cooling Neck Pillow
Pros:
- Ergonomic design takes pressure off the neck
- Cooling gel to regulate body temperature
Cons:
- Only one sizing despite ergonomic shape
As the name implies, the TEMPUR-Ergo’s ergonomic design cradles the neck and keeps the spine in alignment while keeping you cool. This model is similar to the TEMPUR-Neck pillow that we recommend for side and back sleepers, except this model has a layer of cooling gel on top of the TEMPUR® foam. This ensures hot sleepers stay asleep even as the temperatures rise.
Despite the added layer of gel, the pillow retains its ultra firm feel and supportive structure, which keeps the neck in line with the spine. As a result, it's still optimal for back and side sleepers.
What customers say:
While this pillow is one of the less reviewed options with about 300 ratings on Tempur-Pedic’s website, we still included it due to the unique cooling feature. Negative reviews mostly came from people who owned the TEMPUR-Neck pillow and were unimpressed by the addition of cooling technology. Some reviewers also felt that the pillow was too firm, as it only comes in one size regardless of neck length and sleep position. In contrast, plenty of shoppers say that this pillow is a total upgrade from the TEMPUR-Neck. One raves, “This pillow fixed my neck and back issues. The TEMPUR material, especially when combined with the cooling gel, is an absolute game changer.”
For Snoring: TEMPUR-Cloud Adjustable PIllow
Pros:
- Adjustable firmness levels
- An ethical alternative to traditional down
- Retains shape over time despite plush feel due to material
Cons:
- May still be too firm for some after adjusting
- Cooling gel not included (an extra $20)
How does a pillow stop you from snoring, you ask? Well, the position you sleep in can affect whether or how much you snore. Since snoring mostly happens when you’re lying flat on your back, a pillow can prevent snoring by aligning your head and shoulders or keep you sleeping on your side. That’s where the best-selling TEMPUR-Cloud Adjustable Pillow comes in.
Since all bodies are built differently, this pillow has a stretchy inner liner and outer cover that lets you shape the pillow to your preference by removing, fluffing, scrunching, and nesting the fill into desired heigh. This personalization ensures it suits ever every sleeper, from back snoozers to starfishers. Of course, you may also want to check out the Tempur-Neck Pillow if you want something ultra firm to prevent snoring, as it was feature on our list of the best anti-snore pillows.
What Customers Say:
There are almost 1,000 reviews on Tempur-Pedic’s website for this adjustable pick. Sleepers love the comfort and customizability of the design with one shopper saying, “This pillow has dramatically reduced my snoring. According to my wife, it’s cut my snoring by over 75%. Thanks for possibly saving my marriage!” Another writes, “The search is over. This pillow was so perfect I bought four. One for my wife and I, and two for years from now when it's time to get new pillows.” It’s good to note that some reviewers felt that the filling was still too firm even when adjusted, which make cause issues for side sleepers seeking more pressure relief.
How to choose the right Tempur-Pedic Pillow:
Your pillow selection should always reflect your sleep style. The ultimate goal is retain spinal alignment, per Sponaugle. Therefore, her recommendations vary based on your preferred positioning. “Side and back sleepers may really benefit from the TEMPER-Neck Pillow. It really promotes natural spinal alignment. Just make sure to select the right size," she says. On the other hand, stomach sleepers will want a less plush option that allows their head to move from side to side. The Tempur-Cloud ProLO is our top suggestion, with a lo-fill heigh option that won't elevate your head too high.
Are Tempur-Pedic pillows worth the money?
While your budget will play a huge factor in whether a Tempur-Pedic is worth the money, our expert says yes. Sponaugle points to the pillow's 5-year warranty and quality design, which will really "pay for itself through the years."
Along with maximum comfort and top-notch materials, the pillows also give "optimal support for the spine," which she says allows your body to fall into the optimal alignment. Of course, it's worth noting the Tempur-Pedic pillows do not come with any type of trial period, so it's especially important to do your research. Only select the pillow that suits your sleep style and always take measurements to ensure proper sizing.
Types of Tempur-Pedic pillows & features:
Customizable comfort: These pillows allow you to fluff, flatten, or remove the TEMPUR-Blend, which is a one-of-a-kind adjustable fill. The options in this category are Queen and King with a self-adjustable firmness level.
Extra support: The ergonomic design of these firm pillows are uniquely shaped to follow the curve of your neck and support your cervical spine. The options in this category are small, medium, and large sizes, as well as a firm or extra firm feel—depending on if you want the cooling gel.
Dual-Sided Design: These pillows are specially formulated to support every sleep position, so it’s a great pick if you toss and turn throughout the night. It comes in one size only (smaller than a queen) and is considered soft on the firmness scale.
Cooling: Sleep hot? Layers of cooling gel on both sides of this pillow help keep you cool throughout. This feature is available in multiple sizes, structures, and firmness levels.
Down: These pillows offer a classic down feel remixed with the legendary support of TEMPUR® material. It’s a blend of support and plushness that works well for all sleep styles. It comes in Queen and King sizes, but the pillow always has the same medium-firm feel.
Travel: The perfect pick for wellness lovers on the go, the pillows in this series are great for carrying on planes, stowing away in your suitcase, or wrapping around your neck for a good night’s sleep on long-haul flights.
FAQ:
Which Tempur-Pedic is best for side sleepers?
“Side and back sleepers may really benefit from a TEMPER-Neck pillow. This pillow really promotes natural spinal alignment. Just make sure to select the right size," our expert advises.
What is the lifespan of a Tempur-Pedic pillow?
These pillows are designed to last four to five years, and if something goes wrong, the company offers a 5-year warranty to ensure your purchase is protected.
What is the difference between TEMPUR-Cloud and TEMPUR-Comfort pillows?
The TEMPUR-Cloud is the brand’s most popular pillow–loved for its cushion soft comfort. The TEMPUR-Comfort boasts the same cradling shape and support, but it's sized for travel and carry-on approved.
The takeaway.
Choosing the right Temper-Pedic pillow may feel like rocket science (they were built for astronauts after all). But if you know your sleep style, you can easily find the perfect pillow for you on this list. Catering your pillow to your personal needs is your best bet for alleviating pesky neck and back pain with your eyes closed. If your pillow isn’t the only thing in your nighttime routine that needs an upgrade, check out these best headphones for sleep to help you snooze through the night.
Kelsea Samson is a freelance writer and content manager who covers healthy recipes, travel guides, and science-backed well-being tips for the Healthier Together Podcast. A contributor to the Mindfulness Institute, she is also a certified yoga instructor who founded The Mindfulness Program for Kids and Yoga for the Blind in Tampa, Florida.