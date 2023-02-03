When it comes to getting in a nutrient-dense meal in a pinch, smoothies can be one of the quickest, easiest options. But, let's be honest, sometimes the thought of finding the right recipe, gathering all the ingredients, and setting up your blender (not to mention the impending cleanup) can be enough to make you reach for a less satisfying option. The best smoothie delivery services take the fuss out of this process by setting you up with a healthy option in a pinch, no recipe hunting or grocery shopping required.

We've all played trial and error with ingredient proportions, often left with excess produce at the end of the week when we over-ambitiously shopped for smoothie supplies. With smoothie delivery services, you're sent either ready-to-blend ingredients or a premade smoothie that can be tossed in your freezer or fridge.

Of course, not all smoothies are created equal in terms of quality, taste, subscription offerings, and so on. To help you determine which is right for you, we tested, researched, and chatted with functional medicine dietitian Sam Schleiger, M.S., RDN, for some expert advice. Below, find our picks for the best smoothie delivery services—so your nutrition never has to suffer, even if you're short on time.