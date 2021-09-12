How we treat ourselves changes with time. This is true of nutrition, movement, mental health practices, and, yes, skin included. As we get older, different concerns may creep up—as well as fundamental changes to our skin structure due to environmental exposure, hormones, and the sort of changes that just happen naturally. And as this occurs, we must be thoughtful about how we address the skin.

At mindbodygreen, we are never ones to be reactive, and instead look to care for ourselves in gentle, proactive ways. We favor lifestyle solutions and holistic routines that serve the skin, and never harm it in the name of aesthetics. We look for rituals that sustain us, and that we look forward to practicing, rather than those that make us feel bad about ourselves. We opt to fuel and feed our skin with efficient, targeted nutrients—both from the outside, in and inside, out.*