If "wool socks" makes you picture itchy-scratchy winter footwear rather than ideal running gear—honestly, same. That is, until I tried Smartwool socks, which are far from uncomfortable. These merino wool socks are ultra-breathable, have strategic ventilation zones, and feature cushioning in all the places where runners need it most (think: ball of the foot and heel).

Run Targeted Cushion Low Cut Socks , Smartwool ($18.95)