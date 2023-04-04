When choosing the best portable washing machine for your space, take note of which features are most important to you. Below are some important questions to ask yourself, along with expert insight on what to look for in a portable washing machine:

Load size: Are you a one to two person household or a larger family? Do you need to wash heavy clothes and towels, or is your laundry load on the lighter side? These answers will tell you a lot about the capacity of the portable washer you’ll need. If you’re using it while camping and only washing one outfit at a time, you’ll benefit just fine from a small-capacity model that doesn’t use electricity.

Power Source: Do you have electricity in the space you’ll be doing laundry? Portable washing machines come in electric and non-electric models—and the non-electric are hand-powered with a smaller load capacity. Electric models need to be plugged into an outlet and typically require a 120-volt.

Water access: Some portable washing machines are more hands-on when it comes to getting water in and out of the machine. High-end picks can be hooked up to a kitchen or bathroom sink, while others require you to fill and empty the washer's tub at the start and end of each cycle. To find the right type for you, consider how much maintenance and energy you're willing to put into your machine, and your access to a water source.

Design: Will you be storing your machine away when not in use and wheeling it out on laundry day? A portable washing machine with caster wheels can be moved around the house with ease. Pay attention to the design of each product to ensure that it will fit into your home.