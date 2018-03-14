This one is for the die-hard fragrance lovers. Carta is the most sustainable perfume company we've ever come across—a true "forest-to-fragrance" ethos means that due diligence and time are two key ingredients in the sourcing process. Every detail is considered, including ensuring that indigenous people are paid fairly for their services. The scent is rich but not in a Chanel No. 5 way—it's round, robust, and full of earthy notes.

Fun fact: Carta founder Heather D'Angelo used to be a member of synth-pop band Au Revoir Simone.

Carta Moena 12 | 69 ($295)