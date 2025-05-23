Advertisement
13 Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.
That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Memorial Day sales 2025 to improve your health and well-being.
Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin or a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all! Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.
Best Memorial Day sales for longevity:
Plunge
The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
Loftie
Loftie Lamp
- HigherDose: Save 20% sitewide on all HigherDose products sitewide with code MDW2025, including the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket, my favorite PEMF mat, and the new red light hat for hair growth.
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker: I’ve been using this handheld device for three months and I’m shocked by its impact on my health. It gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. It's currently up to 50% off.
- Loftie: Save up to 20% on your order. Loftie's smart products set you up for better sleep and easier mornings. After all, quality sleep is crucial for better well-being.
- Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $1,049 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
Best Memorial Day beauty sales:
Three Ships
Dew Drops
Rosemary Hair Duo Multi-Protein
4-in-1 Red Light Therapy Wand & Activating Serum Kit
- Three Ships: Save 20% right now on best-selling bundles, including the Hydrate & Smoothe Bundle. It pairs the best-selling Dew Drop Serum wth the Radiance Cream to give you brighter, plumper, smoother skin.
- Solawave: Save 35% on kits this weekends, which pair the brands benefit-boosting formulas with red light tool favorites, like the red light therapy wand or red light neck mask.
- Necessaire: Shop some of our favorite clean skin and hair care products for 20% off, including this refreshing rosemary hair duo and this natural body wash.
- Beach Waver: Don't just style your hair—support its longevity with Beach Waver's strengthening formulas. For example, the Leave-In Conditioner detangles but also has a bonding agent to strengthen strands. Snag it for up to 50% off along with other fan favorites.
Best Memorial Day fitness sales:
Hydrow
Hydrow Pro Rower
Lululemon
Hotty Hot Shorts
- Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $450 in (very rare) flash sale.
- Lululemon: Save 30% on the only shorts I'll wear during those aforementioned marathons. They're stylish, breathable, and never ride up.
- TRX: Ready to ruck? Start your journey with the TRX Weight Vest—marked down 20% this weekend only along with other fitness staples.
Best Memorial Day sexual wellness deals:
- We-Vibe Sync: We-Vibe's entire site is up to 50% off right now, including this remote- and app-controlled toy that has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time.
- Smile Makers: Save 30% on orders over $120. Might we recommend the Firefighter and the Whisperer to start—and we'll leave the final recommendation up to you.
The takeaway
Don't let the overwhelm of Memorial Day weekend sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.
Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).