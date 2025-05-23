Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

13 Memorial Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
May 23, 2025
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Image by mindbodygreen
May 23, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.

That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Memorial Day sales 2025 to improve your health and well-being.

Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin or a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all! Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.

Best Memorial Day sales for longevity:

Plunge

The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub

$5,941 (was $6,990)
Plunge All-In Shoppable

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Loftie

Loftie Lamp

$360 (was $450)
loftie lamp
  • HigherDose: Save 20% sitewide on all HigherDose products sitewide with code MDW2025, including the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket, my favorite PEMF mat, and the new red light hat for hair growth.
  • Lumen Metabolism Tracker: I’ve been using this handheld device for three months and I’m shocked by its impact on my health. It gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. It's currently up to 50% off.
  • LoftieSave up to 20% on your order. Loftie's smart products set you up for better sleep and easier mornings. After all, quality sleep is crucial for better well-being.
  • Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $1,049 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.

Best Memorial Day fitness sales:

Hydrow

Hydrow Pro Rower

$1,795 (was $2,195)
hydrow

Lululemon

Hotty Hot Shorts

$49 (was $68)
lululemon hotty hot low-rise lined short
  • Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $450 in (very rare) flash sale.
  • Lululemon: Save 30% on the only shorts I'll wear during those aforementioned marathons. They're stylish, breathable, and never ride up.
  • TRX: Ready to ruck? Start your journey with the TRX Weight Vest—marked down 20% this weekend only along with other fitness staples.

Best Memorial Day sexual wellness deals:

We-vibe

We-Vibe Unite

$69 (was $99)
We-Vibe Unite

The takeaway

Don't let the overwhelm of Memorial Day weekend sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.

Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.