The Best Memorial Day Sex Toy Sales To Shop Ahead Of This Weekend
Summer is just around the corner—but hotter weather isn't the only way to steam up your bedroom. A sex toy is a surefire way to spice up your intimate time (solo or partnered) by exploring new levels of pleasure, and there's never been a better time to expand your selection.
A ton of iconic sexual wellness retailers just launched Memorial Day sex toy sales with savings up to 85% off. You'll find brands like Dame Products, We-Vibe, and Womanizer all marked down in these unbeatable deals from marketplaces like Lovehoney and Ella Paradis. Plus, innovative brands, like Lelo, are hosting their own sales with additional ways to save.
Whether you're hoping to test out a rabbit vibrator or finally try one of those viral rose sex toys, these Memorial Day vibrator sales have you covered. Scroll down to uncover the best markdowns to shop right now—and save the research for actually testing out your new purchase.
The best Lovehoney Memorial Day sex toy deals.
The sky's the limit in the Lovehoney Memorial Day sale. The retailer is offering 20% off sitewide, including products beyond sex toys, such as lingerie and lube. Score additional discounts on select products, such as the brand's in-house line of vibrators and budget-friendly lingerie.
While there are a few exclusions, the promo applies to tons of popular brands including Dame Products and Tenga, as well as the retailer's subsidiary brands We-Vibe and Womanizer. Activate the discount by adding promo code MEMORIAL day at checkout.
Not sure where to start? Meet these worthwhile picks:
Dame Products$NaN
This quiet, squishy vibrator molds to the shape of your palm and packs 5 rumbly vibration patters.
Lovehoney Rose Toy$NaN
Better than any floral arrangement, this rose-shaped toy uses suction to stimulate the clitoris—and it's totally waterproof.
Hot Octopuss Kurve G-Spot Vibrator$NaN
Expect twice the pleasure from this g-spot vibrator, which packs two separate motors. Each offers a different sensation, so it's possible to find the right combination for you.
Lelo Smart Wand$NaN
It's your last chance to score this innovative wand, which uses special technology to start vibrating the second it senses skin. Plus, it's totally rechargeable yet still packs plenty of power.
The best Ella Paradis Memorial Day sex toy deals.
If you planned to spend this weekend watching fireworks, Ella Paradis' Memorial Day sale will help you make them instead. The retailer is offering up to 85% off more than 850 items with the promo code SPARKLE. But you'll have to act fast: The markdowns only last until Monday night—and these are deals you won't want to miss. For example, you can score the bestselling Butterfly Clitoral Stimulator from Better Love (an in-house brand) for just $38 right now. It's a foolproof purchase thanks to the brand's satisfaction guarantee, which promises a full refund if the toy doesn't live up to your needs. Below, find our other favorite picks:
Better Love Tap Dancer$NaN
If you've found vibration or suction sensations just don't get you to the finish line, this sleek pick could be your solution. It mimics fingers with a tapping function for unique approach to foreplay.
CalExotics Tremble Please Dual Massager$NaN
Rabbit vibrators allow for both internal and external stimulation, but their size can be intimidating. This compact option is a more approachable pick—but don't mistake small for weak. It has 10 modes and packs plenty of punch.
Better Love Blowfish$NaN
Get the most bang for your buck with this 2-in-1 toy, which pairs a suction feature with a flickering tongue. The result is a sensation that reviewers describe as the closest thing you'll get to oral sex without a partner.
Womanizer Dual Stimulator & Vibrator$NaN
The best way to describe the duo is like a mash-up of a clitoral stimulator and g-spot vibrator. Waterproof and sneakily silent, it's one satisfying splurge you won't want to miss.
The best Lelo Memorial Day sex toy deals.
probiotic+
Full confession: The current deals happening at Lelo aren't technically a Memorial Day celebration. Instead, the brand is offering discounted bundles in honor of Masturbation Month. These markdowns run through May 31 (i.e., the long weekend) with a chance to score award-winning products, like the Sona Cruise, for a lower price. While we acknowledge that some bundles can be a scam, these packaged deals are actually too good to pass up. Some discounts even equate to the full price of a Lelo toy, which can cost upward of $200. Yeah, you're going to need to check out ASAP.
Operation Allgasm$NaN
What do you get when you pair a g-spot vibrator, clitoral suction toy, massage candle, and personal moisturizer? A pleasured packed experience bound to deliver on its name.
The Lover's Kit$NaN
Get everything you need for a morning (or midnight) rendezvous with this pick. It contains a suction toy, condoms, and lubricant, as well as the Ziggy menstrual cup that's safe to use during sex.
Spotlight Bundle$NaN
Not sure what type of stimulant works best for your body? This kit is perfect for exploration with opportunities to try internal and external stimulation, as well as vibrations and suction.
Couple Play$NaN
Bundling these toys together saves you a whopping $172—and gives you the full setup for p-and-v play. Both toys are wearables, and the c-shaped vibrator is also remote controlled.
The takeaway.
Mattresses aren't the only thing you can score for less this Memorial Day. A sex toy is an equally worthy bedroom investment to make this weekend. Just be sure to add your favorite products from Lovehoney, Ella Paradis, and Lelo to your cart before the limited deals end—and don't forget to give your sexy toy plenty of TLC when it arrives (including regular cleanings).