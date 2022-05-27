Summer is just around the corner—but hotter weather isn't the only way to steam up your bedroom. A sex toy is a surefire way to spice up your intimate time (solo or partnered) by exploring new levels of pleasure, and there's never been a better time to expand your selection.

A ton of iconic sexual wellness retailers just launched Memorial Day sex toy sales with savings up to 85% off. You'll find brands like Dame Products, We-Vibe, and Womanizer all marked down in these unbeatable deals from marketplaces like Lovehoney and Ella Paradis. Plus, innovative brands, like Lelo, are hosting their own sales with additional ways to save.

Whether you're hoping to test out a rabbit vibrator or finally try one of those viral rose sex toys, these Memorial Day vibrator sales have you covered. Scroll down to uncover the best markdowns to shop right now—and save the research for actually testing out your new purchase.