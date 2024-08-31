Advertisement
20 Labor Day Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.
That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Labor Day sales of 2024 to improve your health and well-being.
Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin, a science-backed shampoo to visibly thicken your hair, and a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all!
Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.
Best Labor Day sales for longevity:
Plunge
The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
Loftie
Loftie Lamp
- Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $300 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
- HigherDose: Save 20% sitewide on all HigherDose products sitewide, including the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket, my favorite PEMF mat, and the new red light hat for hair growth.
- Loftie: Save 20% on orders over $100. Loftie's smart products set you up for better sleep and easier mornings. After all, quality sleep is crucial for better well-being.
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker: I’ve been using this handheld device for three months and I’m shocked by its impact on my health. It gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. It's currently $100 off.
Best Labor Day beauty sales:
Rene Furterer
Triphasic Thickening Shampoo
Solawave
Red Light Therapy Wand
Three Ships
Dew Drops
- Three Ships Dew Drops: The lightweight serum has earned nearly 1,000 five-star ratings from women of all ages who can’t believe their results: brighter, plumper, smoother skin after every use. Save 20% right now with code MINDBODYGREEN.
- Rene Furterer: Save up to 30% on science-backed products to support a healthier scalp and stronger, fuller hair. We love the thickening shampoo and stimulating scalp serum.
- Solawave: Save 35% sitewide, valid on all products, including my favorite red light therapy wand and the brand's new red light neck mask.
- Necessaire: Shop some of our favorite clean skin and hair care products for 20% off, including this refreshing rosemary hair duo and this natural body wash.
Best Labor Day fitness sales:
Hydrow
Hydrow Pro Rower
Lululemon
Hotty Hot Shorts
Therabody
Theragun Sense
- Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $610 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
- Therabody: Save up to $400 on select Therabody products, like the best-selling Theragun Mini I swear by between marathon training runs.
- Lululemon: Save 30% on the only shorts I'll wear during those aforementioned marathons. They're stylish, breathable, and never ride up.
Best Labor Day sleep & home sales:
Helight
Helight Sleep Light
Therabody
SmartGoggles
Cozy Earth
Bamboo Sheet Set
- Helight Sleep: This tiny sleep too is based on NASA research and emits low-intensity red light to promote the natural production of melatonin. Save 20% on Monday only with code LABORDAY.
- Therabody SmartGoggles: Don't miss savings of up to $400 on select Therabody products, like these SmartGoggles for better sleep.
- Vitruvi Stone Diffuser: Elevate your space with the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser—now 25% off for Labor Day—offering eight hours of soothing, natural fragrance.
- Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheets: This buttery soft sheet set is the softest I've ever felt. Use the brand's sitewide markdowns as an excuse to buy multiples.
Best Labor Day sexual wellness deals:
Dame
Pom
Woo More Play
Coconut Love Oil
We-Vibe
We-Vibe Unite
- Dame Pom: This tiny toy is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure. Save 20% on all Dame toys sitewide.
- We-Vibe Unite: This remote- and app-controlled toy has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time—and it's 30% off for a limited time only.
- Smile Makers: Save 20% on orders over $130. Might we recommend the Firefighter and the Whisperer?
- Woo More Play: Once I tried this coconut oil-based lubricant, she signed up for a monthly subscription. You'll never want to have sex without it again—and this weekend you can grab a large tube for just $22.
The takeaway
Don't let the overwhelm of Labor Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.
Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).
