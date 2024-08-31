Skip to Content
Integrative Health

20 Labor Day Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being

Carleigh Ferrante
August 31, 2024
Image by mindbodygreen
August 31, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend soaking up the sun and going offline than glued to my screen, wondering which deals are worth shopping.

That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Labor Day sales of 2024 to improve your health and well-being.

Think a red light tool for younger-looking skin, a science-backed shampoo to visibly thicken your hair, and a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket. But that's not all!

Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Memorial Day sales that will help you feel your best this summer.

Best Labor Day sales for longevity:

Plunge

The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub

$5,690 (was $5,990)
Plunge All-In Shoppable

HigherDose

Infrared Sauna Blanket

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Loftie

Loftie Lamp

$200 (was $249)
loftie lamp
  • Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $300 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
  • HigherDose: Save 20% sitewide on all HigherDose products sitewide, including the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket, my favorite PEMF mat, and the new red light hat for hair growth.
  • Loftie: Save 20% on orders over $100. Loftie's smart products set you up for better sleep and easier mornings. After all, quality sleep is crucial for better well-being.
  • Lumen Metabolism Tracker: I’ve been using this handheld device for three months and I’m shocked by its impact on my health. It gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. It's currently $100 off.

Best Labor Day beauty sales:

Rene Furterer

Triphasic Thickening Shampoo

$30 (was $38)
rene furterer shampoo

Solawave

Red Light Therapy Wand

$110 (was $169)
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand

Three Ships

Dew Drops

$30 (was $37)
three ships dew drops bottle and packaging

Best Labor Day fitness sales:

Hydrow

Hydrow Pro Rower

$1,795 (was $2,195)
hydrow

Lululemon

Hotty Hot Shorts

$49 (was $68)
lululemon hotty hot low-rise lined short

Therabody

Theragun Sense

$229 (was $299)
Therabody Theragun Sense
  • Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $610 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
  • Therabody: Save up to $400 on select Therabody products, like the best-selling Theragun Mini I swear by between marathon training runs.
  • Lululemon: Save 30% on the only shorts I'll wear during those aforementioned marathons. They're stylish, breathable, and never ride up.

Best Labor Day sleep & home sales:

Helight

Helight Sleep Light

$111 (was $139)
helight sleep light

Therabody

SmartGoggles

$169 (was $199)
Therabody SmartGoggles

Cozy Earth

Bamboo Sheet Set

$230 (was $288)
cozy earth bamboo sheet set

Best Labor Day sexual wellness deals:

Dame

Pom

$79 (was $99)
Dame Pom Vibrator

Woo More Play

Coconut Love Oil

$21 (was $27)
woo more play coconut love oil

We-Vibe

We-Vibe Unite

$69 (was $99)
We-Vibe Unite
  • Dame Pom: This tiny toy is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure. Save 20% on all Dame toys sitewide.
  • We-Vibe Unite: This remote- and app-controlled toy has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time—and it's 30% off for a limited time only.
  • Smile Makers: Save 20% on orders over $130. Might we recommend the Firefighter and the Whisperer?
  • Woo More Play: Once I tried this coconut oil-based lubricant, she signed up for a monthly subscription. You'll never want to have sex without it again—and this weekend you can grab a large tube for just $22.

The takeaway

Don't let the overwhelm of Labor Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.

Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).

