Taking Creatine? These Are The Best Supplements To Pair With It
Creatine is a supplement that has been on everyone’s mind lately. Once thought of as a very “bro” supplement for male bodybuilders, it has since piqued the interest of women, those new to strength training, and adults in their 50s, 60s, and beyond. Research shows that it is a beneficial addition to a strength training routine and that it supports memory and mental energy.*
While this ingredient can seemingly do it all, pairing it with the right ingredients can help give you an edge. Here are the creatine combos we recommend based on your goal.
For metabolism & body composition: Pair with veld grape extract
Taking creatine can improve your body composition by helping you build more muscle mass (it’s even been associated with some fat loss as well).* Increasing your muscle mass is one of the best things you can do for your metabolic health. However, creatine alone doesn’t provide comprehensive metabolic support. That’s where veld grape comes in.
Veld grape is a medicinal plant. Standardized extracts of veld grape (what’s used in supplements) contain a unique mix of bioactive compounds like flavonoids and phytosterols. Some veld grape extracts have even been clinically studied for their antioxidant and metabolic effects.*
Research shows that supplementing with veld grape extract can increase hormones that help you feel full (like GLP-1), reduce body fat, support cholesterol, and regulate blood pressure.*
How do you get both? creatine tone+ combines 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 300 milligrams of clinically studied veld grape extract (CQR-300®) to address multiple angles of metabolic health.
For brain health: Pair with citicoline
Research on creatine and brain health is evolving quickly. Just as creatine supports energy production in muscle tissue, it also serves as an energy reserve in the brain—supporting cognition and energy during times of stress.
The neuronutrient citicoline makes the perfect addition to creatine if your goal is to support cognition. Cognizin® citicoline* is a patented form of the compound, and it’s been clinically shown to:*†
- Improve processing speed on day 1
- Enhance attention span & mental clarity in 4 weeks
- Increase mental energy in 6 weeks
- Improve memory performance in 12 weeks
By taking these nutrients, you’re giving your neurons both the energy they need (from creatine) and the raw materials to optimize communication and cognitive function (from citicoline). Here’s the supplement to reach for to get both of these ingredients.
For muscle health & longevity: Pair with taurine
Strength isn't just about lifting heavier weights. It's also one of the strongest predictors of healthy aging. Maintaining muscle mass and function helps support mobility, balance, metabolic health, and independence as you get older. Creatine is one of the most well-researched supplements for building strength and lean muscle when combined with resistance training, making it a foundational part of any longevity routine.*
To amplify those benefits, pair creatine with taurine. Taurine is an amino acid that plays an important role in muscle function1, cellular hydration, mitochondrial health, and healthy aging. Emerging research suggests taurine may help support muscle performance, exercise recovery, and overall longevity by promoting healthy cellular function.*
This is the best supplement that combines both creatine and taurine. It comes in multiple flavors (including raspberry and watermelon in addition to unflavored). It’s the one women swear by for building muscle without the bloat.
For hydration support: Pair with electrolytes
Creatine helps draw water into muscle cells, where it's needed to support performance and recovery. Staying well hydrated is always important when taking creatine, especially if you're exercising regularly or training in hot weather.*
That's why pairing creatine with electrolytes is a smart move. Electrolytes like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chloride help maintain fluid balance, support muscle contractions, and replace minerals lost through sweat. Together, creatine and electrolytes help support hydration and exercise performance so you can get more out of every workout.*
This pack provides the ideal ratio of electrolytes in addition to 3 grams of creatine monohydrate (a modest yet effective dose for supporting muscles).*
The takeaway
Creatine is a powerful supplement on its own, but pairing it with complementary ingredients can help you tailor your routine to your specific goals. No matter your goal, there's a creatine formula designed to meet you where you are.