The Best High-Impact Sports Bras Of 2023, From Personal Trainers & Fitness Instructors
- Best for running: Lululemon Run Times Bra *High Support
- Best soft: Beyond Yoga SpaceDye Lift Your Spirits Sports Bra
- Best sustainable: Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racer Back Sports Bra
- Best stylish: Alo Power Play High Impact Sports Bra
- Best for HIIT: Lululemon Energy Bra
- Best for small breasts: Alo Wild Thing Bra
- Best affordable: Target High Impact Sports Bra
- Best sweat-proof: Nike Swoosh High Support Sports Bra
- Best high neck: Gym Shark High Neck High Support Sports Bra
- Best breathable: Knix Catalyst Sports Bra
- Best for large breasts: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra
- Best for cardio: Athleta Ultimate Bra
Whatever your cup size, high-impact exercise requires high-impact support. But why does searching for the best high-impact sports bra sometimes feel like trying to find love in a coffee shop?
Thankfully, the athletic wear industry is upping its game—and according to our experts, there are plenty of great options on the market; you simply have to know what to look for.
What is a high-impact sports bra?
Think maximum support and minimal movement, whether you're running, jumping, or even cartwheeling around the gym. The unique construction and features of high-impact sports bras offer unparalleled comfort and protection for breasts, preventing discomfort, pain, and potential long-term damage.
Julia Stern, fitness trainer and founder of Show Up, says a high-impact sports bra offers the highest level of support and is designed to eliminate bounce. "It may fit a little bit tighter or have a thicker material, and it's designed to provide support for high-impact workouts,” she explains.
"High-impact sports bras are designed so you don't have to adjust your clothes or feel uncomfortable and instead focus on your workout," Stern continues. "This is especially helpful when doing things like running, jumping, HIIT, or dance cardio that requires a lot of moving around."
What to look for in a high-impact sports bra
There are a few key factors to consider when searching for the best high-impact sports bras. For starters, Stern recommends prioritizing comfort and support.
"We aren't all built the same," she says. "Luckily, there are so many brands and styles of high-impact sports bras."
To make sure you're comfortable in a high-impact sports bra, you'll want to make sure it isn't too tight. You need something that will keep you comfortable and supported while jumping, without feeling too restrictive.
Stern also suggests keeping an eye out for customizable options. "Many high-impact sports bras have built-in cups or adjustable straps to customize your fit even further," she says.
Much like the best running shoes, sports bras don't have a universal one-type-fits-all. Where some people prefer absolutely no bounce, others are seeking a gentle lift that maximizes femininity.
Thankfully, there truly is something for everyone on the market.
Who should wear a high-impact sports bra
If you've noticed pain in your breasts while exercising, you may want to try a high-impact sports bra. These bras are helpful to reduce bounce and eliminate pain from vigorous and intense exercise.
Stern says, "Anyone who wants more support in their workouts should wear a high-impact sports bra! There are no rules."
If your breasts hurt or experience too much bounce during particular workouts, that's a good indicator that you need more support in those activities.
Our picks of the best high-impact sports bras of 2023:
Best for running: Lululemon Run Times Bra *High Support
Pros:
- Adjustable straps and cups
- Wide range of sizes
- Breathable
Cons:
- Sizing runs small
Materials:NylonElastanePolyester
Sizes available:32B-44DDD, B-G cups
Colorways:6
Best for:RunningHigh impact exercise
Designed specifically to support B to G cups on long runs and high impact activities, this best-selling sports bra gives top-tier security, separation and coverage. As our expert explained, adjustable, crossable straps are best—and these also have the added benefit of soft padding.
The sweat-wicking fabric offers four-way stretch to keep you feeling free and comfortable. What makes this sleek sports bra special is its perforated paneling for airflow, which helps keep you cool throughout any workout.
This high impact sports bra is Stern’s go-to for running. “This one has adjustable straps, various cup sizes, and breathable material that will keep you most comfortable on your runs,” she says.
Best soft: Beyond Yoga SpaceDye Lift Your Spirits Sports Bra
Pros:
- Ultra soft feel
- Plenty of seasonal colorways
- UV protection
Cons:
- Small range of sizes
Materials:ElastanePolyester
Colorways:8
Best for:Medium to high impact activities
Why choose between comfort and support when you could have both? Beyond Yoga’s body-contouring bra is supportive enough for high-impact workouts, but so comfortable you’ll want to wear it lounging around or under your favorite tee.
This bra offers four-way stretch to move with you, not against you, and wicks moisture away to keep you dry. Our team at mindbodygreen loves Beyond Yoga’s buttery soft material—and reviewers agree this bra offers unparalleled comfort and softness.
Best sustainable: Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racer Back Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sustainably made
- Long line frame
- UPF 45+ protection
Cons:
- Best for smaller breasts
Materials:Recycled water bottlesSpandex
Sizes available:XXS-6XL
Colorways:6
Best for:Medium impact activities
Our team at mindbodygreen loves Girlfriend Collective for its seriously soft fabrics and sustainability efforts. The brand’s best-selling longline bra is both full-coverage and flattering.
This bra is made from 79% recycled plastic bottles and 21% spandex, plus it’s UPF 45+ protected. If eco-friendliness is a priority to you, you’ll be relieved to know it’s recyclable with the brand’s ReGirlfriend program.
The racerback, scoop neck design delivers full coverage and a soft, sturdy four-way stretch. Reviewers say the compression is unmatched and the cropped design is the perfect length.
Best stylish: Alo Power Play High Impact Sports Bra
Pros:
- Adjustable straps
- Performance fabric
Cons:
- Small range of sizes and color options
Materials:PolyesterSpandex
Sizes available:32C-38DD
Colorways:2
Alo’s Power Play bra is engineered with supportive, adjustable straps and hook and eye closures, so you can find the perfect fit. The high-quality fabric is soft and durable, with just the right amount of stretch.
Happy customers agree that this pick is a good pick for larger breasts and high impact workouts. Many tout its effectiveness for running, kickboxing, martial arts, and other high-intensity activities, noting that it’s comfortable and supportive all at once.
Best for HIIT: Lululemon Energy Bra
Pros:
- Quick drying fabric
- Foam cups provide cupping and shaping
- Adjustable crossback straps
Cons:
- May run small
Materials:NylonElastanePolyester
Sizes available:32B-40D, B-DDD cups
Colorways:6
Best for:RunningAthleisureHigh impact exercise
We’ve said it once and we’ll say it again: This is easily one of the comfiest sports bras you'll ever put on your body. It’s also perfect for conquering high impact exercises.
The smooth fabric feels like butter on your skin, just like the brand’s Align leggings which we called out in our roundup of the best workout leggings.
Williams says this is her sports bra of choice for workouts with explosive movements. “I love the Lululemon Energy Bra in High Support for most of my cardio workouts, especially for HIIT training (like box jumps!)” she says.
Best for small breasts: Alo Wild Thing
Pros:
- Feminine design
- Stylish colorways
Cons:
- No sizes for very large breasts
Materials:NylonElastane
Sizes available:XS-XL
Colorways:9
Best for:RunningAthleisureMedium to high impact activitiesYogaHikingWalking
A stylish wardrobe staple for women with small breasts, this bra’s compression fabric is designed for performance support. The soft, cottony material has a smoothing fit with four-way stretch that moves with you.
This bra is made with the brand’s AirBrush fabric, which Stern says is her favorite of all of Alo’s fabrics—and shoppers agree. There are plenty of reviews raving about this bra’s flattering fit and optimal support through every workout.
Best affordable: Target High Impact Sports Bra
Pros:
- Inclusive size offerings
- Affordable
- Sustainable materials
Cons:
- May not be as durable
Materials:Stretchy, recycled polyester fabric
Sizes available:XS-4X
Colorways:5
Best for:High impact activities
This affordable pick comes recommended by Stern as her favorite budget-friendly high impact sports bra. It features a wireless design and soft, stretchy fabric that helps you maintain proper breathing throughout your exercises.
Plus, its moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool as you sweat. The racerback run bra has adjustable straps and a high-support silhouette lends confidence for more rigorous workouts. Stern told mindbodygreen, “I love this one for high impact exercises because it is budget friendly, has adjustable straps, and is made of recycled, breathable material.”
Best sweat-proof: Nike Swoosh High Support Sports Bra
Pros:
- Sweat-wicking
- Extendable bottom band
Cons:
- Only available in 2 colors
Materials:At least 50% recycled polyester
Sizes available:A-G
Colorways:2
Best for:RunningHot yogaHigh impact activities
This classic sports bra is a staple for any fitness wardrobe. The high-support model is designed to keep things secure during any high-impact workout, such as HIIT or running.
We previously called out the medium-support version of this bra in our roundup of the best athleisure wear. But the high support gives you a locked-in feeling and helps keep unwanted motion under control.
When you need to make adjustments, the bottom band's extended hook-and-loop closure makes it easy to change up your fit.
NASM certified fitness instructor Lisa Germani Williams loves this pick, too, “For hot vinyasa yoga, my go to is the classic Nike Dri-Fit Swoosh sports bra with padding,” she says. “It helps to wick the sweat all throughout class.”
Williams also adds that she loves how easy the care instructions are and that the bra doesn’t retain sweat odors like others.
Best high neck: Gym Shark High Neck High Support Sports Bra
Pros:
- Band sized for specific, adjustable fit
- High neck for additional coverage
- Elasticated underband for comfort and support
Cons:
- May fit loosely
Materials:NylonElastanePolyester
Sizes available:32 B/C - 42 D/DD
Colorways:3
Best for:High impact activities
HIIT classes, running, plyometrics, and any other high-impact exercises all call for a little more support in the bra department. That’s where Gym Shark’s High Neck High Support Sports Bra comes in.
A higher neckline delivers extra coverage for explosive movements like jumps and sprints—and this lightweight and breathable design keeps you free to focus on your workout.
Available in a dual cup sizing from a B to DD cup, this bra feels incredibly secure. Reviewers attest that it’s comfortable and functional, but it does fit on the looser side.
Best breathable: Knix Catalyst Sports Bra
Pros:
- 18 colorways
- Built-in ventilation for extra breathability
- Helpful sizing tool
Cons:
- Needs to be broken in
Materials:NylonSpandex
Sizes available:28A-42F
Colorways:18
Best for:High impact activities
This highly supportive sports bra from Knix is a personal favorite of fitness trainer Julia Stern. “I love this sports bra for running,” she says. “In addition to being seamless, this one has built-in ventilation and is super breathable for sweaty workouts.”
Designed to keep you in place while you move, this bra stands out thanks to a few key features. It has adjustable back straps for a perfect, customized fit, and ventilated cups to reduce movement while promoting comfort.
With Knix’s Catalyst Sports Bra, you can expect a supportive, breathable design that separates and encapsulates your breasts. The company does note that it will be snug at first, and will adjust to your body’s shape with wear.
Best for large breasts: SheFit Ultimate Sports Bra
Pros:
- Largest range of cup sizes available
- Stellar customer reviews
- Ships in environmentally sustainable packaging
Cons:
Materials:NylonPolyesterSpandex
Sizes available:XS-6Luxe
Colorways:6
Best for:High impact activities
SheFit’s Ultimate Sports Bra offers the highest level of support and comfort, complete with adjustability to fit bodies of all shapes and sizes. The two-way stretch fabric helps prevent bounce and the bra comes in sizes A to I.
One reviewer praises how this bra took her from “flopping to no stopping.” Others love the way you can cinch the bra for a customized fit—and a few say they’re crying happy tears that they can now perform jumping jacks and box jumps without breast pain.
Best for cardio: Athleta Ultimate Bra
Pros:
- Affordable
- Made with recycled materials
Cons:
- Medium to high impact, depending on breast size
- May run small
Materials:Recycled Nylon/Lycra
Sizes available:A-DD+
Colorways:5
Best for:Cardio
Athleta’s Ultimate Sports Bra, offered in sizes A-C and D-DD+, strikes the perfect balance between revealed and concealed. Its SuperSonic fabric feels super soft and sleek with supportive compression, while the racerback design provides distraction-free mobility and airflow.
Reviews are overwhelmingly positive for this bra, with customers promising it keeps everything in place, without feeling like you’re being suffocated. This is the type of bra you’ll need in multiple colors.
How we picked:
Expert insight
Most bras on our list are direct recommendations from the fitness trainers we interviewed. Others were chosen by our team based on personal experience, our expert's guidelines, and additional research.
Quality & materials
Per our expert's advice, we chose sports bras from top brands in the industry. All have either been tested by our team or the experts we interviewed. Per usual, we prioritized brands that use sustainable materials and practices.
Versatility
We included high impact sports bras for a variety of exercises. Whether you're a runner, a CrossFitter, or a cardio lover, there's a bra on this list for you.
Price
The best high-impact sports bras range in price from $50 to $100. We selected bras that fit a wide range of price points so everyone can find their perfect match.
How to choose the best high-impact sports bra
The best high-impact sports bras should allow freedom and support as you move rather than distract you by slipping around or causing discomfort.
As with any piece of workout gear, we recommend trying on as many different styles, brands, and fits as you can. This will help you determine what you love and don't love about certain bras.
Stern's fitting room advice? Jump around and see how it feels!
Remember, high-support sports bras are designed to compress and keep everything in place—so they aren't always comfortable for everyone.
But you don't have to sacrifice comfort for support. We made sure the picks on our list deliver both so you can make the most of your workouts.
Stern adds, "When wearing any piece of activewear, you should feel strong and confident in it. If you don't feel that way, it's time to try on a new pair."
FAQ:
What type of bra would be better for high-impact activities?
According to Stern, anyone who wants more support in their workouts should wear a high-impact sports bra. "High-impact sports bras are designed so you don't have to adjust your clothes or feel uncomfortable and instead focus on your workout," she says.
Can you wear a high-impact sports bra all day?
Stern explains, "There are no rules. You can definitely wear high-impact sports bras for low-impact workouts, or vice versa depending on how you feel when wearing them."
Should you size up in a sports bra?
It depends on the brand. Many brands on this list offer a sizing chart on the company website—and we made sure to call out picks that run tight or loose.
The takeaway
The best high-impact sports bra will keep you secure and comfortable so you can feel unstoppable during every workout. But don't forget about your bottom half! Snag a pair of the best workout leggings while you're at it.