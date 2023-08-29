There are a few key factors to consider when searching for the best high-impact sports bras. For starters, Stern recommends prioritizing comfort and support.

"We aren't all built the same," she says. "Luckily, there are so many brands and styles of high-impact sports bras."

To make sure you're comfortable in a high-impact sports bra, you'll want to make sure it isn't too tight. You need something that will keep you comfortable and supported while jumping, without feeling too restrictive.

Stern also suggests keeping an eye out for customizable options. "Many high-impact sports bras have built-in cups or adjustable straps to customize your fit even further," she says.

Much like the best running shoes, sports bras don't have a universal one-type-fits-all. Where some people prefer absolutely no bounce, others are seeking a gentle lift that maximizes femininity.

Thankfully, there truly is something for everyone on the market.