I Own 25+ Pairs Of Leggings But Always Reach For These Ones First

I’m not going to sugarcoat it: I despise leggings that feel restrictive. Isn’t athleisure supposed to be comfortable?

These leggings have that next-to-nothing, non-restrictive fit you can actually breathe in. This is all possible due to the unique thing-yet-durable FLOAT material; it's made with 10% spandex and 90% recycled water bottles. And don't let the latter scare you—they're still just as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants.

Despite the lightweight feel, these leggings still offer just the right amount of compression without being too tight. They're also incredible durable for how thin the fabric feels; they've never pilled and don't have that "lived in" look that's common with other brands after a few months of consistent wear.

While part of that is due to the special care I take with my leggings—I always wash in cold water and lay them flat to dry, per the Girlfriend Collective's advice—I think it's also a sign of a quality pair of leggings. In fact, my FLOAT leggings have only gotten softer with time.