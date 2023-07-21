I Own 25+ Pairs Of Leggings But Always Reach For These Ones First
Some people hoard shoes; I hoard leggings. Whether I’m working from home, exercising, running errands, or traveling, you can pretty much always find me in athleisure. But as many pairs of leggings as I own, there's one style that I always gravitate towards first: the Girlfriend Collective FLOAT Leggings.
Made with recycled materials, the lightweight option is the real MVP. The leggings don't constrict movement, look chic enough to wear on airplanes, and haven't pilled despite seven months of regular wear. And while you might expect a pair of leggings this good to retail for more than $100, they only cost $78.
In fact, I love these leggings so much that I bought a second pair to always have a clean option in rotation. Here's everything you need to know before investing in your own FLOAT Leggings.
Why I love Girlfriend Collective's FLOAT leggings
I’m not going to sugarcoat it: I despise leggings that feel restrictive. Isn’t athleisure supposed to be comfortable?
These leggings have that next-to-nothing, non-restrictive fit you can actually breathe in. This is all possible due to the unique thing-yet-durable FLOAT material; it's made with 10% spandex and 90% recycled water bottles. And don't let the latter scare you—they're still just as comfortable as your favorite sweatpants.
Despite the lightweight feel, these leggings still offer just the right amount of compression without being too tight. They're also incredible durable for how thin the fabric feels; they've never pilled and don't have that "lived in" look that's common with other brands after a few months of consistent wear.
While part of that is due to the special care I take with my leggings—I always wash in cold water and lay them flat to dry, per the Girlfriend Collective's advice—I think it's also a sign of a quality pair of leggings. In fact, my FLOAT leggings have only gotten softer with time.
One of my favorite features of these leggings is the brushed-matte finish. It looks luxe but not shiny (and means they're versatile enough for an array of activities).
I’ve worn these leggings to the gym, on 12-hour travel days, and for long walks in the baking NYC sun—and I never worry about sweat stains or clingy fabric. If I sweat, the moisture-wicking fabric dries quickly and doesn't feel sticky on my skin. Oh, and they have pockets. Enough said, right?
What's great about Girlfriend Collective
As good as I feel in these leggings, I feel even better about the company’s environmental efforts. Girlfriend prioritizes sustainability by using recycled materials in its clothing and packaging—and both are 100% recyclable themselves.
Not sure how to recycle your leggings? Girlfriend’s Regirlfriend program allows you to send your old items and the brand will repurpose it for you. Even better, you’ll get a store credit toward your next purchase.
I love that Girlfriend Collective is transparent about its materials and manufacturing process, too. The brand’s factor is SA8000-certified and the recycled fabric is certified Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex.
The takeaway
I’ve worn leggings from every brand you could think of, and none of them are quite as comfortable as my Girlfriend FLOAT leggings. I love them so much I bought a second pair so I’d always have one in rotation. If you’re new to the Girlfriend Collective game, you can save 25% on your first purchases of $150 or more.
