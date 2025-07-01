Advertisement
19 Fourth of July Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being
We all love the thrill of scoring a deal on an item we've been eyeing—but I’d rather spend this weekend offline soaking up the sun than glued to my screen. That’s why we put in the work this week to find the best Fourth of July deals of 2025 to improve your health and well-being.
Think a red light tools for younger-looking skin, a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket, and healthy kitchen essentials. But that's not all!
Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Fourth of July sales that will help you feel your best this summer.
Best Fourth of July sales for longevity:
Plunge
The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub
HigherDose
Infrared Sauna Blanket
Lumen
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
- Sans: Whether you opt for an air purifier or water filter (a reverse osmosis option that sits on your countertop) you can't go wrong with Sans. This weekend only save $100 on both of these editor-loved picks.
- HigherDose: Save 20% on HigherDose bundles, including a discount on the expert-loved infrared sauna blanket in the brand's detox-focused bundle.
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker: I’ve been using this handheld device for three months and I’m shocked by its impact on my health. It gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. Score it for just $199 this weekend.
- Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $1,000 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
- Hydroviv: Snag Hydroviv's water filters for 40% this weekend only. Each filter is designed based on zip code to ensure it's removing the most worrisome contaminants in your local tap water.
Best Labor Day beauty sales:
Solawave
Red Light Therapy Wand
Three Ships
Dew Drops
Act + Acre
Stem Cell Scalp Serum™
- Three Ships: Women of all ages swear by Three Ships clean formulas for brighter, plumper, and even smoother skin. Save 20% right now on bundles and routines.
- Act + Acre: Save 25% sitewide on science-backed products to support a healthier scalp and stronger, fuller hair. FYI, the Stem Cell Scalp Serum is a can't miss.
- Solawave: Give your skin a little TLC with Solawave's red light therapy tool, including my favorite red light therapy wand and the brand's new red light neck mask. Stick to bundles to get the most bang for your buck (they're up to $150 off).
- Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $615 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
- Therabody: Use code JULY4 to save 10% on select products, including the sleep-boosting SmartGoogles and travel-friendly Theragun Mini.
- NordicTrack: Want to stay active but beat the heat? Look no further than NordicTrack's lineup of sleek, smart treadmills. Our top pick? Get the most bang for your buck with the Commercial Treadmill 2450.
- Chilipad by Sleepme: Want a better snooze? This smart mattress topper ensures you're at the perfect temperature every night with a built-in cooling (and heating) system. Save up to $700 on a full sleep bundle.
- Helight Sleep: This tiny sleep too is based on NASA research and emits low-intensity red light to promote the natural production of melatonin. Save 20% with code 4TH2024 (auto-applied at checkout).
- BlueAir: Breathe easier with BlueAir's lineup of sleek, effective air purifiers. Founded in Sweden, these top-tier purifiers remove dust, allergens, and even microplastics from your space. Plus, you can save on the brand's most advanced design yet, the Blue Signature, launched last month.
- Caraway: Give your kitchen a non-toxic makeover for summer with Caraway's lineup of ceramic pans, glass containers, and all-steel cookware. Snag best-sellers for up to 36% off.
- Brooklinen: Ditch plastic-based fabrics in the bedroom by opting for 100% cotton picks, like these organic sheets from Brooklinen. Other favorites include these OKEO-TEX certified bath towels and this organic cotton duvet cover—all 20% off this weekend.
Best Fourth of July sexual wellness deals:
Dame
Pom
Woo More Play
Coconut Love Oil
- Dame Pom: This tiny toy is as customizable as they come. The device has five intensity levels and five pattern modes, so you can find just the right setting for optimal pleasure. Save 20% on all Dame toys sitewide.
- We-Vibe Sync: This remote- and app-controlled toy has couples raving about its ability to help them both reach orgasm, time after time—and it's 20% off for a limited time only.
- Smile Makers: Save 20% on orders over $120. Might we recommend the Firefighter and the Whisperer?
The takeaway
Don't let the overwhelm of Labor Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being.
Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this guide will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).
Additional writing by Carleigh Ferrante.