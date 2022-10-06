 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Integrative Health
These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

These Are The Best Foods To Eat When You're Stressed, Says A Dietitian

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Jess Cording

Graphic by mbg creative / Jess Cording

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 6, 2022 — 9:01 AM

When her father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jess Cording, R.D., CDN, developed a taste for butter. "For some reason, one of the foods I really wanted to eat all the time was radishes cooked in butter," she says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast. "It was the most random thing." She adds that it's a common physiological response to crave high-fat, high-energy foods when stressed (so her affinity for butter made perfect sense), and your body may physically crave certain nutrients when faced with emotional hardship.

Cording's newest book, The Farewell Tour: A Caregiver's Guide to Stress Management, Sane Nutrition, and Better Sleep, is a great resource for those struggling with terminal illness in their families—it's an incredibly moving must-read—and in our podcast interview, she does touch on how she used food to nurture her physical and mental health. "Having a balance of protein, fat, [and] complex carbohydrates spread through the day, limiting sugar…those things were huge for me," she says. In terms of specific foods, though, Cording has a few standouts. Find them below:

1. Berries

"I really got into frozen berries," says Cording. "I think I was just craving the antioxidants." See, berries are chock-full of potent antioxidants called polyphenols. A 2017 clinical trial even found that the flavonoids (a group of polyphenols) in wild blueberries were associated with ​​improved positive mood—both kids and adults reported a brighter mood two hours after intake.

Plus, berries are high in vitamin C, which can play a role in stabilizing cortisol levels. Specifically, research has found that adrenal glands have high concentrations of vitamin C, and eating these foods can feed the adrenal glands and keep cortisol levels balanced. As for Cording's choice to eat them frozen? Well, they're just easier to store that way.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Omega-3s

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

You might already be familiar with the brain benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, but did you know that consuming enough omega-3 fatty acids can actually help stimulate your vagus nerve (which, in turn, helps you handle stressors better)? According to a 2011 Frontiers in Physiology scientific review, omega-3s can help increase vagal tone and support a healthy parasympathetic nervous response by playing a key role in regulating heart rate variability (HRV). 

It's no wonder, then, that "some of the specific foods I was craving were sardines packed in olive oil," Cording notes. (A snack rich in omega-3s!) "I couldn't stop eating them." Sardines are an excellent source of vitamin B12, minerals, and calcium, if you choose to eat the bones. "Those omega-3s are so soothing to our nervous systems, and the olive oil, also, has so many antioxidants and healthy fats," Cording previously told mbg about the healthiest fish to eat.

3. Fermented foods

Any gut-healthy food is also simultaneously brain-healthy, thanks to the gut-brain connection or gut-brain axis. The gut directly affects the brain, so Cording favors "a lot of fermented foods [and] prebiotic-rich foods" to help balance her stress levels. Fermented foods—think sauerkraut, kefir, and kimchi—naturally contain probiotics and prebiotic fiber, and probiotics have been shown to bolster the stress response in people, due to the aforementioned gut-brain axis.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

When faced with an emotional or physical stressor, your body may crave certain nutrients. Of course, it's important to honor your cravings, whatever they might be—if you'd like to indulge in a decadent treat every once in a while, please do so. Cording agrees, but she also recommends getting curious about those urges: "I do encourage thinking about what specifically about that food is appealing," she says. "Is it a texture, is it a flavor, or is there a nutrient in there that you really need? That can give you some clues [for] healthier versions you might consider having to satisfy that craving."

We hope you enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music

omega-3 potency+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

omega-3 potency+

omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(19)
omega-3 potency+
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research

Sarah Regan
3 Things That Can Happen When You Eat Late At Night, According To Research
Integrative Health

Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient

Hannah Frye
Feeling Low-Energy & Blah? You Might Be Lacking This Essential Nutrient
Functional Food

The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often

Ella Davar, R.D., CDN
The Gut-Friendly Fruit An RD Wants You To Eat (And Drink) More Often
Spirituality

If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near

Sarah Regan
If You Keep Seeing This Spiritual Symbol Everywhere, An Ending Could Be Near
Integrative Health

I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.
I'm A Sleep Researcher & This Is Exactly How I Prep For A Night Of A+ Sleep
Integrative Health

The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed

Sarah Regan
The Clean Supplement A Nutritionist Takes To Sleep Deeper & Wake Up Refreshed
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help

Shannon Ullman
Is Your Water Drying Out Your Skin & Hair? These Water Softeners Can Help
Routines

Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation

Sarah Regan
Fire Up Your Legs (And Sneak In Some Cardio) With This Spicy Squat Variation
Beauty

How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist

Hannah Frye
How To Start Using Retinol The *Right* Way, From A Dermatologist
Love

The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor

Rachel Glik, Ed.D., LPC
The 7 Major Reasons Why People Have Affairs, From A Marriage Counselor
Climate Change

Walking In Nature For Just One Hour Has This Surprising Brain Benefit

Emma Loewe
Walking In Nature For Just One Hour Has This Surprising Brain Benefit
Beauty

A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin

Jamie Schneider
A Hairstylist, Makeup Artist & Esthetician Loves This Vitamin For Glowing Skin
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-foods-to-eat-when-youre-stressed-from-dietitian
omega-3 potency+

Daily must-have essential for brain, heart & overall health*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
omega-3 potency+

Your article and new folder have been saved!