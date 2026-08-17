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11 Best Fitness Apps For Home Workouts Of 2026

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
 Expert reviewer:
BB Arrington, CPT
August 17, 2026
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
BB Arrington, CPT
Expert review by
BB Arrington, CPT
best fitness apps
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
August 17, 2026
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

The benefits of regular exercise are undeniable: improved cardiovascular health1, better sleep2, and even reduced depressive symptoms3. Of course, staying motivated can still feel like an uphill battle—and online workout programs are a convenient and affordable way to develop an exercise routine you’ll actually stick with.

My entire view on exercise changed when I started working out at home; I got more consistent and I saw better results—but most importantly, I started enjoying my workouts.

And now that I’ve tested dozens of the best fitness apps, I know how to pick the best from the not-worth-your-money.

Whether you’re looking for yoga, Pilates, strength training, prenatal workouts, personal training, or cardio, we’ve got you covered with expert-backed picks and advice on how to choose the most effective workout program to help you feel your best and achieve your fitness goals.

Summary

Everyone can benefit from regular exercise, so the only question is: Which fitness app is best for you? Below, we've rounded up the best options for every exercise type and experience level.
The best fitness apps
  • Bodi logo
     
View on BODi

by BODi

Best overall**
Subscription cost:
$119 annually or $19 monthly; 10 Minute BODi tier is $10 monthly
Free trial period:
7-day free trial on monthly; 10-day trial on 10 Minute BODi
Workouts offered:
Strength, HIIT, cardio, dance, yoga, Pilates, barre, and low-impact programs, plus nutrition plans with thousands of recipes and Mindset
Class length:
5 to 60 minutes

Pros

225+ complete programs with a defined start and finish

9,500+ workouts to do on your time, your schedule 

Minimal equipment needed for most programs

Nutrition plans with 1,000+ recipes 

Mindset content

Community support with rewards and perks

Cons

Library skews towards cardio & strength (which may not be for everyone)

Formerly Beachbody On Demand, BODi rebranded in 2023 and now streams more than 225 programs (with even more options launching at least 3 times per year), including a few with significant cult-followings like 21 Day Fix, P90X, and INSANITY.

What sets BODi apart from other platforms I've tested is the format: Instead of browsing a library and picking a class, you choose a specific program and commit to a calendar that tells you exactly what to do each day for three to 12 weeks.

For me, that structure is a huge part of the appeal. If open-ended class libraries tend to leave you scrolling instead of actually getting your workout in, I recommend checking out this app. In testing the platform myself, I liked the experience of having a clear finish line. Most programs require only dumbbells and a resistance band, and BODi also offers nutrition plans with over 1,000 recipes included in your membership.

One thing worth knowing before you subscribe is that the workout options lean toward cardio and strength training—though I did test out a great Pilates program, called XB Pilates, that offered a gentler, yet equally challenging, option. On the flip side, I do love that BODi takes a full-circle approach to well-being. 

Along with access to workouts, the platform offers 1,000+ recipes to create nutrient-dense meals. Plus, there’s access to the BODi community to connect with other members.

Our verdict

BODi is a strong pick if you want a fixed plan with an end date rather than a library to browse. My tip? Start with the 7-day trial before committing annually. You’ll have time to finish a full program before deciding whether the format works for you.

BODI screenshots from tester
Image by Carleigh Ferrante / mbg creative
  • Alo logo
     
View on Alo Wellness Club | $0

Wellness Club by Alo

Best for yoga
Subscription Cost:
$20 monthly, $100 annually
Free Trial Period:
14-day free trial at sign up, 30-day free trial with Alo Yoga purchase
Workouts Offered:
HIIT, Stretching, Barre, Meditation, Sound bath, Yoga (various styles), Prenatal, Breathwork, Sculpt, Core, Pilates, Reiki
Class Length
5 to 90+ minutes

Pros

Lots of variety (including yoga, fitness, and mindfulness practices)

Beginner-friendly options (including break downs of individual poses)

Library of yoga pose tutorials and series for working on specific skills

Cons

Some instructors are not as detailed with explaining poses

We've tested a lot of yoga apps, but Alo Wellness Club continues to come out on top. You can search for classes based on style, difficulty level, duration, and more—and the app keeps track of every class you take, making it easy to note your progress and save favorite playlists or flows.

Thrive on variety? In addition to many forms of yoga, Alo Wellness Club also has pilates, barre, strength training, and other types of workouts. Plus, there are meditation videos, sound baths, and reiki offerings as well.

Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood loves the variety Alo adds to her exercise routine. If structure helps you stay motivated, Wood recommends checking out the app's curated programs, which outline specific class sequences for you to follow.

Bonus: The app allows you to mute the music, if preferred, so you can focus on the instructor's words and your own breath.

Editor's tip

Alo Moves recently launched a beginner friendly 360-wellness program, The Sculpt Lineup, which blends nutrition, mindfulness, and fitness—and it features a few of my favorite names in the space: Meghan McFerran, sculpt instructor; Kirat Randhawa, meditation instructor; and Amy Shah, M.D., board-certified nutritionist.

Our verdict

Whether you cherry pick workouts based on how you're feeling that day, or you choose one of the app's curated exercise routines, you'll love the variety Alo Moves offers. We've tested dozens of workout apps and this one continues to be a top pick for our team.

alo moves interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • Future fitness app logo
     
View on Future | $149

Future

Best For Personal Training
Subscription Cost:
$149 monthly, $1,425 annually
Free trial period:
14-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Personal training
Compatible devices:
iPhone, iPad, Apple watch

Pros

One-on-one coaching from certified trainers

Get real-time data from wearable devices for immediate feedback during workouts

Tailored workout plans to individual goals, fitness levels, and preferences

Cons

Higher membership cost each month

No real-time feedback during workouts from personal trainer

Future's monthly cost is higher than many of our other selections, but it’s the only fitness app that gives you access to your own personal trainer. Plus, the app costs less than most in-person trainers and offers way more access.

After being paired with a coach based on your preferences and goals, you’ll kick things off with a FaceTime call to discuss your plan. Next, you'll be given customized weekly workout plans—and you’ll have access to your coach via messaging and phone calls. 

Wood tested Future as well, and notes that as someone who sometimes needs a bit of a push to get a solo workout in, this level of daily interaction is huge. She recommends the Future app for both newbies and advanced strength trainers who are ready to push themselves to the next level.

Your coach will hold you accountable and continue to adjust and adapt your fitness plan based on progress. Bonus: If you want feedback on your form, you can record yourself completing various exercises.

Editor's tip

The Future app syncs with your Apple Watch, which is not required to enroll in the program, but is strongly recommended. If you don’t have a watch, there’s an option to rent one from Future. Your coach will use your Apple Watch metrics to help you stay on top of your goals.

Our verdict

I like to call future the fitness app for people who don't like online workout programs. It's truly as close as you'll get to working with a trainer in-person, without needing to leave your home. If you're consistent and put in the work, you'll see amazing results.

future fitness interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • pvolve
     
View on Pvolve | $13

Pvolve

Best for Sculpting
Subscription cost:
$13 monthly, $150 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Meditation, Sculpt, Cardio, Recovery, Pre- & Post-natal
Compatible devices:
iOS, Android, Desktop

Pros

The Pvolve method is built on science with targeted programs for 40+

Super certified trainers and instructors for this specific method

User-friendly platform that's easy to navigate

Unique workout that targets both major and minor muscle groups

Cons

Workouts involves a lot of equipment specific to the Pvovle method

Pvolve is an energizing and engaging online workout program with classes that will fire up muscles you didn’t even know you had. The workouts are great for toning, sculpting, lengthening, improving posture, and increasing mobility.

Whether you’re taking a strength, sculpt, cardio burn, or recovery class, every movement feels intentional—and the platform also offers a variety of workouts for pre- and postnatal

After testing Pvolve during the pandemic, Wood says she began to crave the low intensity of this at-home option. She notes that it targets small muscles many other workouts forget about, yet still works up a sweat and leaves your body feeling sore (in the best way). Plus, there's a decent amount of variety with classes focused on strength and cardio.

Our favorite perk? Pvolve is backed by a team of medical doctors, healthcare experts, and highly credentialed trainers.

Editor's tip

Pvolve strongly recommends using a mat, gliders, hand weights, ankle weights, bands, and a pilates ball—all of which can be purchased on the company's website. If you’re opting for the one-week free trial, we recommend trying out the workouts equipment-free first to see if you like them.

Our verdict

If you're looking for a workout that will lengthen, sculpt, tone, and increase mobility, Pvolve is for you. With small movements (and ideally the brand's equipment), you'll target small muscles that are often ignored in other workouts.

Pvolve interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • obé app logo
     
View on Obe | $25

Obe

Best Variety
Subscription cost:
$25 monthly, $170 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Yoga, HIIT, Stretching, Barre, Dance, Meditation, Sculpt, Pilates, Bounce, Strength, Boxing, Dance HIIT, Endurance, Foam roll, Jump, Ride, Power, Step, Yoga sculpt, Restorative yoga, Kids, Seniors
Compatible devices:
iOS. AppleTV, Android, Desktop, Chromecast

Pros

Wide range of exercise types (including barre, dance, Pilates, yoga, and kid-focused classes)

Offers 22 live classes a week

Cons

Many classes require equipment

I love that Obé was designed specifically for women—and I can't ignore the 10,000+ reviews and 4.8 star rating on the App Store. What's more, Obé has the variety aspect down: every membership includes access to classes ranging from 5 to 60 minutes with options for barre, bounce, boxing, dance, HIIT, sculpting, strength training, yoga, and more.

There are stretching and foam rolling videos for recovery, fitness content for kids, workouts designed specifically for seniors, and meditations to help you relax and unwind. The instructors are upbeat and encouraging, with plenty of beginner-friendly content offered as well.

Obé offers thousands of on-demand classes, but I also love that you have the option to join live classes. The app offers up to 10 live classes every day, with a new scheduling dropping each week.

Know before you try: Bounce classes require a trampoline, jump rope classes require a rope, and (of course) foam rolling sessions require a foam roller.

Editor's tip

While you can modify most workouts to be bodyweight only, I've personally found that equipment makes a pretty big difference in the results I see from these classes. I love adding hand weights, ankle weights, resistance loops, and sliders, depending on which class I'm taking.

Our verdict

Obé is an excellent option for women who want a variety of workouts and a mix of live and on-demand classes. Just keep in mind: You'll get the best results with equipment.

obe fitness interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  •  
View on The Sculpt Society | $20

The Sculpt Society

Best for Dance
Subscription cost:
$20 monthly, $180 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Sculpt, Dance cardio
Compatible devices:
iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop

Pros

Quick class options are easy to fit into busy days

Workouts are energizing and fun

Extremely beginner-friendly

Cons

Not a wide variety of workouts types

I used to be intimidated by dance cardio, but The Sculpt Society makes it approachable and welcoming. The instructors (including the app's founder, Megan Roup) use inclusive language in every class, adhering to all fitness levels.

“I’m never saying triggering messaging in fitness because I think it’s so detrimental to women and men—because that seeps in subconsciously,” Roup says. “My hope is that it really impacts how they’re starting to feel about themselves and their bodies.”

The best part? You don’t need to set aside a ton of time to get a workout in, and you don’t need any equipment either. Classes range from 10 to 60 minutes, with options to use light weights, a pilates ball, and sliders, or to modify without.

Each week, TSS releases a schedule with live classes and new on-demand offerings. The app has dance classes, sculpt classes, and full-body classes (which offer a mix of the two). Roup pulls from her professional dance background, adding new choreography to every class, and keeping things fun and engaging.

Editor's tip

Dance cardio not your thing? I recommend still giving TSS a try. It's the most inviting dance cardio workout I've tested—and the membership is worth it even if you stick with the sculpt classes only.

Our verdict

The Sculpt Society made me love dance cardio, and I quickly fell in love with the platform's non-dance workouts as well. If you're looking for a fun, engaging, upbeat workout with shorter class options, this one is for you.

the sculpt society interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • b the method
     
View on B The Method | $18

Fitness and Wellness program by B The Method

Best For Pilates
Subscription cost:
$18 monthly, $160 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Stretching, Pilates, Flexibility, Pre/Postnatal series, Myofascial release & more
Compatible devices:
iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop

Pros

New workouts weekly

Focuses on mobility, strength, pelvic floor health, and flexibility

Includes tutorials and tips for improving form for all body types

Cons

Only one instructor

From classically-trained pilates instructor, Lia Bartha, B The Method is a low-impact, full-body method. The workouts can be done with no equipment, or with a pilates ball and light weights.

Each class has a pilates-esque feel, but there are a ton of different series, including pre and postnatal, myofascial release, length & reach, cardio flows, weighted series, and deep, focused series pertaining to certain muscle groups.

Bartha offers classes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, so it’s easy to squeeze in a workout even if you’re short on time. And if you’re new to pilates, there are a ton of great tutorials and beginner-friendly workouts.

I've been using B The Method for four years, and I love how intentional each movement is. I’ve seen a huge improvement in my posture and flexibility and gained a better understanding of my body. Plus, my muscles are noticeably more toned.

Editor's tip

Those who are more advanced can dive into the deep-focused series to take their practice to the next level—and Bartha recently introduced classes that incorporate heavier weights for additional strength training benefits.

Our verdict

B The Method proves that low-impact does not mean less effective. Each class is packed with intentional movement and expert instruction—and the platform caters to all experience levels. It brings all the results of a pilates reformer, without requiring the reformer.

b the method interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • Peloton
     
View on Peloton | $13

Peloton

Best for Group Fitness:
Subscription cost:
$13 monthly
Free trial period:
30-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Yoga, Running, Stretching, Barre, Cycling, Meditation, Pilates, Strength, Boxing, Rowing, Bootcamp, Cardio, Walking, Hiking
Compatible devices:
Roku, AppleTV, iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop, Fire tablets, Android TV, Fire TV

Pros

Trainers are all certified personal trainers

Thousands of classes to choose from

User-friendly platform

Cons

Many of the classes require Peleton-branded equipment (think Peloton bike or Tread)

Nope, Peloton is not just exercise bikes and treadmills. The online membership includes access to a huge variety of classes, both live and on-demand.

Of course, you will need a bike if you want to take part in cycling classes and a treadmill if you want to run indoors—but many of the yoga, meditation, stretching, barre, and strength training workouts can be done with no equipment at all. 

We’ve found most instructors to be engaging and high-energy, bringing positivity to classes and creating a community feel. Plus, everyone who teaches on the Peloton app is required to be a certified personal trainer—which means you'll only be taking classes with thoroughly vetted, knowledgable instructors.

Peloton is arguably the most interactive platform on our list, allowing members to virtually connect and compete with each other as they work toward their individual fitness goals. I personally love when an instructor calls members out on their milestone rides, runs, or workouts.

Editor's tip

If you want to interact with the instructors during live classes, you’ll need the “all-access” membership. With this, you’ll also be able to track your performance metrics within the Peloton app.

Our verdict

With thousands of live and on-demand classes, Peloton is an interactive fitness experience that caters to a variety of fitness levels and interests. It's a great choice for anyone who thrives on the group fitness atmosphere but doesn't want to leave their home.

  • Bloom Method
     
View on The Bloom Method | $29

The Bloom Method

Best for pre-and-post-natal
Subscription cost:
$29 monthly, $74 quarterly, $240 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Barre, Cycling, Dance cardio, Boxing, Yoga sculpt, Prenatal strength, Core foundations, Prenatal sweat, Birthprep, Cardio, HIIT, 4th trimester rehab, Tempo, Express classes, Prenatal yoga, Prenatal core, Postnatal core, Pelvic floor education, Postnatal yoga
Compatible devices:
Roku, AppleTV, iPhone, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire

Pros

Safe options for pre- and post-natal parents wanting to add back in movement

Focuses on community with options to join a Facebook group

Built-in focus on pelvic floor support

Cons

Focused on a specific stage of life

Designed for women who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or recently gave birth, The Bloom Method’s online workout program houses cardio, sculpt, strength, yoga, barre, and HIIT classes for every stage of pregnancy and thereafter. Plus, you'll find educational videos such as “pelvic floor education” and breathing exercises.

We love that the content is safe and effective for women throughout their motherhood journey. You can filter the on-demand library based on class type, length, or which trimester you are in (including “fourth-trimester” options for postnatal exercises). 

It's no surprise moms all over the world rave about The Bloom Method. The company’s website is full of success stories, testimonials, and reviews touting how effective the workouts are.

Bonus: The Bloom Method membership also includes recipes, Q&As, and access to a private Facebook community where you can interact with other moms or expecting parents.

Our verdict

The Bloom Method's expertly curated routines cater to various fitness levels, with a focus on pre and postnatal fitness. The platform houses over 1,000 classes taught by expert coaches to offer pelvic floor support and visible results.

  • Les Mills+
     
View on Les Mills+ | $7-$15

Les Mills+

Best for Strength Training
Subscription cost:
$7 to $15 monthly, $60 to $90 annually
Free trial period:
7-day free trial
Workouts offered:
Yoga, HIIT, Strength training, Running, Barre, Core conditioning, Cycling, Dance, Aerobics, Martial arts, Meditation
Compatible devices:
iOS, Amazon fire TV stick, Roku, AppleTV, Android, Desktop

Pros

Diverse workout options

Users can access Les Mills+ from various devices

The app integrates music seamlessly into workouts

Cons

Certain Les Mills+ programs require specific fitness equipment

Les Mills+ is the online workout program from Les Mills, an esteemed group fitness company. There are thousands of classes to choose from, with a variety of methods available including strength training, cycling, dance, aerobics, HIIT, yoga, and martial arts.

Each class is led by world-class instructors with options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced athletes—and the online community has more than 150,000 members, all of which are given access to a Facebook group to connect and share progress.

We love that there are a ton of equipment-free workouts to choose from—but when it comes to strength training in particular, the BODYPUMP classes are our absolute favorite.

Bonus: The app even has workouts for kids, along with a ton of meditation content (so you can supplement your physical workouts with a mindset boost, too).

Our verdict

With a massive on-demand library, a ton of exercise types, and a built-in community to connect with, Les Mills+ is an excellent option for beginners and advanced athletes alike. Depending on which class type you choose, you may want to invest in a set of adjustable dumbbells to really amp up your results.

les mills+ interface on phones on background
Image by mbg creative
  • Nike Training Club logo
     
View on Nike

Nike Training Club

Best Free
Subscription cost:
Free
Free trial period:
N/A
Workouts offered:
Yoga, HIIT, Strength training, Running, Stretching
Compatible devices:
iOS, Android

Pros

Includes a library of nutrition tips and recipes in addition to hundreds of exercises

Users can customize their workout plans based on their fitness level

Seamless integration with other Nike products

Cons

Some users have reported occasional glitches, bugs, or connectivity issues

Nike’s free fitness app is simple to navigate and offers more variety than many paid platforms. Choose from strength training, yoga, HIIT, running exercises, and more, with options to filter classes by duration, fitness level, and what equipment you have.

You can even create a personalized fitness plan with recommendations from the app based on your preferences and goals. And, as recovery junkies, we love that every class has a warm-up and a cool-down. 

The app regularly adds new content, with a ton of great programs and classes featuring celebrity instructors and trainers.

Nike Training Club does offer beginner-focused workouts, but even those classes still do require some basic fitness knowledge. We were a little disappointed that there were no modifications provided in any of the classes we tried—and this could definitely be a deterrent for people who are just starting out their fitness journey.

Our verdict

While we do wish Nike Training Club was a bit more beginner-friendly, the instructors are incredibly knowledgeable and describe each movement in detail; the customized training plans are motivating and intuitive to follow; and you can’t beat the variety and quality of workouts for this price (free).

Nike Training Club Interface On Phones On Background
Image by mbg creative

Comparing the best fitness apps for at-home

AppPriceFree trialWorkouts offeredCompatible devices
BODi$19 monthly; $119 annually7-daysStrength;HIIT;cardio;dance;yoga;Pilates;barre;low-impact programsiOS; Android; Desktop
Alo Wellness ClubFree14 daysYoga; Pilates; Cardio; Resistance training; Boxing; Barre; Mobility; Calisthenics; MeditationiOS; Android; Desktop
Future$149 monthly; $1425 annually14 daysPersonal trainingiOS
P.Volve$13 monthly; $150 annually7 daysMeditation; Sculpt; Cardio; Recovery; Pre- & Post-nataliOS; Android; Desktop
Obe$25 monthly; $170 annually7 daysYoga; HIIT; Stretching; Barre; Dance; Meditation; Sculpt; Pilates; Bounce; Strength; Boxing; Dance HIIT; Endurance; Foam roll; Jump; Ride; Power; Step; Yoga; Kids; SeniorsiOS; Android; Desktop; Chromecast
The Sculpt Society$20 monthly; $180 annually7 daysYoga; Meditation; Sculpting; Dance cardioiOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
B The Method$18 monthly; $160 annually7 daysStretching; Pilates; Flexibility; Pre/Postnatal series; Myofascial release & moreiOS; Android; Desktop
Peloton$13 monthly; $129 annually30 daysYoga; Running; Stretching; Barre; Cycling; Meditation; Pilates; Strength; Boxing; Rowing; Bootcamp; Cardio; Walking; HikingRoku; iOS; Android; Desktop;
Bloom Method$29 monthly; $74 quarterly; $240 annually7 daysBarre; Cycling; Dance cardio; Boxing; Yoga sculpt; Prenatal strength; Core foundations; Prenatal sweat; Birthprep; Cardio; HIIT; 4th trimester rehab; Tempo; Express classes; Prenatal yoga; Prenatal core; Postnatal core; Pelvic floor education; Postnatal yogaiOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
Les Mills+$7 to $15 monthly; $60 to $90 annually7 daysYoga; HIIT; Strength training; Running; Barre; Core conditioning; Cycling; Dance; Aerobics; Martial arts; MeditationiOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
Nike Training Club
FreeN/AYoga; Pilates; Cardio; Resistance training; Mobility; Strength; Running; Walking; Run training; HIITiOS; Android

How we selected & tested the best fitness apps for at-home

Over the past five years our team has tested dozens of fitness apps. To select our top recommendations, each program was evaluated based on the below criteria:

  • Variety: Most programs have one or two specific focuses, but we prioritized those that provide variety, with various types of workouts and classes to choose from.
  • Trial period: I personally would not sign up for an online workout program without testing it first, so we only included those that offer a free trial for new members.
  • Price: We included recommendations for all price points, ranging from free to $149 per month. We’ve called out any savings opportunities as well.
  • Reviews: Along with testing these online workout programs firsthand, we also read extensive reviews for each platform to be sure our picks reflect a variety of opinions.
  • Instructors: We made sure each of the online workout programs we selected has vetted, trained instructors who are knowledgeable, motivational, and inclusive.
  • Class duration: Online workout programs are meant to be convenient, so we prioritized those with a variety of class lengths.
  • Equipment: We don’t all have the space for a full home gym, so we made sure to include at least a few options that require minimal equipment. 
  • Ease of use: No one wants to use an online workout program that's difficult to navigate. We vetted each pick to make sure our recommendations are as user-friendly as possible.

Bonus features: When testing the best online workout programs, we looked for apps with extra perks that set them apart. Some options on our list offer integrated fitness tracking capabilities, community events, and added features such as meditations, sound baths, and meal planning. These are called out in each program's description above.

Who should use a fitness app?

Fitness apps are a great option for anyone who is physically capable of exercising. Most of the options on our list offer multiple types of workouts, a variety of instructors, and a mix of live and on-demand classes.

There are even online workout programs that allow you to interact one-on-one with a personal trainer from your own home.

Certified personal trainer Calyn Brooke agrees that online workout programs are great for a variety of people, such as those who are short on time from commuting, new moms needing flexibility in their schedule, or people who simply prefer working out in their own space—including those with "a little gym-timidation."

That said, if you thrive on the energy of physically being in a studio or your workout of choice requires equipment you can't keep at your home (e.g. you don't have space for an exercise bike and you love cycling), an online workout program might not be the best option for you.

FAQ:

Certified personal trainer Calyn Brooke says they absolutely can be—but consistency is key. "If you are consistent and put in the effort, I don't see the difference between online or going to a physical gym," she adds.

"We get so caught up in finding the perfect program—but it comes down to consistency," Brooke says. If you want to see the best results, choose the program you're most likely to stick with.

The takeaway

After years of trekking to in-person workout classes and spending thousands of dollars on boutique fitness studios, I now work out almost exclusively at home. Fitness apps have made working out more approachable, affordable, and accessible—and my results speak for themselves. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned athlete, you'll find an online workout program to benefit your body and your mind.

Just make sure you're wearing the right workout shoes!

**Sponsored Placement