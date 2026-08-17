11 Best Fitness Apps For Home Workouts Of 2026
The benefits of regular exercise are undeniable: improved cardiovascular health1, better sleep2, and even reduced depressive symptoms3. Of course, staying motivated can still feel like an uphill battle—and online workout programs are a convenient and affordable way to develop an exercise routine you’ll actually stick with.
My entire view on exercise changed when I started working out at home; I got more consistent and I saw better results—but most importantly, I started enjoying my workouts.
And now that I’ve tested dozens of the best fitness apps, I know how to pick the best from the not-worth-your-money.
Whether you’re looking for yoga, Pilates, strength training, prenatal workouts, personal training, or cardio, we’ve got you covered with expert-backed picks and advice on how to choose the most effective workout program to help you feel your best and achieve your fitness goals.
Summary
- Best overall: BODi**
- Best for yoga: Alo Wellness Club
- Best for personal training: Future
- Best for sculpting: P.volve
- Best variety: Obe
- Best for dance: The Sculpt Society
- Best for Pilates: B The Method
- Best for group fitness: Peloton
- Best for pre-and-post-natal: Bloom Method
- Best for strength training: Les Mills+
- Best free: Nike Training Club
by BODi
- Subscription cost:
- $119 annually or $19 monthly; 10 Minute BODi tier is $10 monthly
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial on monthly; 10-day trial on 10 Minute BODi
- Workouts offered:
- Strength, HIIT, cardio, dance, yoga, Pilates, barre, and low-impact programs, plus nutrition plans with thousands of recipes and Mindset
- Class length:
- 5 to 60 minutes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
225+ complete programs with a defined start and finish
9,500+ workouts to do on your time, your schedule
Minimal equipment needed for most programs
Nutrition plans with 1,000+ recipes
Mindset content
Community support with rewards and perks
Cons
Library skews towards cardio & strength (which may not be for everyone)
Formerly Beachbody On Demand, BODi rebranded in 2023 and now streams more than 225 programs (with even more options launching at least 3 times per year), including a few with significant cult-followings like 21 Day Fix, P90X, and INSANITY.
What sets BODi apart from other platforms I've tested is the format: Instead of browsing a library and picking a class, you choose a specific program and commit to a calendar that tells you exactly what to do each day for three to 12 weeks.
For me, that structure is a huge part of the appeal. If open-ended class libraries tend to leave you scrolling instead of actually getting your workout in, I recommend checking out this app. In testing the platform myself, I liked the experience of having a clear finish line. Most programs require only dumbbells and a resistance band, and BODi also offers nutrition plans with over 1,000 recipes included in your membership.
One thing worth knowing before you subscribe is that the workout options lean toward cardio and strength training—though I did test out a great Pilates program, called XB Pilates, that offered a gentler, yet equally challenging, option. On the flip side, I do love that BODi takes a full-circle approach to well-being.
Along with access to workouts, the platform offers 1,000+ recipes to create nutrient-dense meals. Plus, there’s access to the BODi community to connect with other members.
Our verdict
BODi is a strong pick if you want a fixed plan with an end date rather than a library to browse. My tip? Start with the 7-day trial before committing annually. You’ll have time to finish a full program before deciding whether the format works for you.
Wellness Club by Alo
- Subscription Cost:
- $20 monthly, $100 annually
- Free Trial Period:
- 14-day free trial at sign up, 30-day free trial with Alo Yoga purchase
- Workouts Offered:
- HIIT, Stretching, Barre, Meditation, Sound bath, Yoga (various styles), Prenatal, Breathwork, Sculpt, Core, Pilates, Reiki
- Class Length
- 5 to 90+ minutes
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Lots of variety (including yoga, fitness, and mindfulness practices)
Beginner-friendly options (including break downs of individual poses)
Library of yoga pose tutorials and series for working on specific skills
Cons
Some instructors are not as detailed with explaining poses
We've tested a lot of yoga apps, but Alo Wellness Club continues to come out on top. You can search for classes based on style, difficulty level, duration, and more—and the app keeps track of every class you take, making it easy to note your progress and save favorite playlists or flows.
Thrive on variety? In addition to many forms of yoga, Alo Wellness Club also has pilates, barre, strength training, and other types of workouts. Plus, there are meditation videos, sound baths, and reiki offerings as well.
Our deputy commerce editor, Braelyn Wood loves the variety Alo adds to her exercise routine. If structure helps you stay motivated, Wood recommends checking out the app's curated programs, which outline specific class sequences for you to follow.
Bonus: The app allows you to mute the music, if preferred, so you can focus on the instructor's words and your own breath.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
Whether you cherry pick workouts based on how you're feeling that day, or you choose one of the app's curated exercise routines, you'll love the variety Alo Moves offers. We've tested dozens of workout apps and this one continues to be a top pick for our team.
Future
- Subscription Cost:
- $149 monthly, $1,425 annually
- Free trial period:
- 14-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Personal training
- Compatible devices:
- iPhone, iPad, Apple watch
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
One-on-one coaching from certified trainers
Get real-time data from wearable devices for immediate feedback during workouts
Tailored workout plans to individual goals, fitness levels, and preferences
Cons
Higher membership cost each month
No real-time feedback during workouts from personal trainer
Future's monthly cost is higher than many of our other selections, but it’s the only fitness app that gives you access to your own personal trainer. Plus, the app costs less than most in-person trainers and offers way more access.
After being paired with a coach based on your preferences and goals, you’ll kick things off with a FaceTime call to discuss your plan. Next, you'll be given customized weekly workout plans—and you’ll have access to your coach via messaging and phone calls.
Wood tested Future as well, and notes that as someone who sometimes needs a bit of a push to get a solo workout in, this level of daily interaction is huge. She recommends the Future app for both newbies and advanced strength trainers who are ready to push themselves to the next level.
Your coach will hold you accountable and continue to adjust and adapt your fitness plan based on progress. Bonus: If you want feedback on your form, you can record yourself completing various exercises.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
I like to call future the fitness app for people who don't like online workout programs. It's truly as close as you'll get to working with a trainer in-person, without needing to leave your home. If you're consistent and put in the work, you'll see amazing results.
Pvolve
- Subscription cost:
- $13 monthly, $150 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Meditation, Sculpt, Cardio, Recovery, Pre- & Post-natal
- Compatible devices:
- iOS, Android, Desktop
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
The Pvolve method is built on science with targeted programs for 40+
Super certified trainers and instructors for this specific method
User-friendly platform that's easy to navigate
Unique workout that targets both major and minor muscle groups
Cons
Workouts involves a lot of equipment specific to the Pvovle method
Pvolve is an energizing and engaging online workout program with classes that will fire up muscles you didn’t even know you had. The workouts are great for toning, sculpting, lengthening, improving posture, and increasing mobility.
Whether you’re taking a strength, sculpt, cardio burn, or recovery class, every movement feels intentional—and the platform also offers a variety of workouts for pre- and postnatal.
After testing Pvolve during the pandemic, Wood says she began to crave the low intensity of this at-home option. She notes that it targets small muscles many other workouts forget about, yet still works up a sweat and leaves your body feeling sore (in the best way). Plus, there's a decent amount of variety with classes focused on strength and cardio.
Our favorite perk? Pvolve is backed by a team of medical doctors, healthcare experts, and highly credentialed trainers.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
If you're looking for a workout that will lengthen, sculpt, tone, and increase mobility, Pvolve is for you. With small movements (and ideally the brand's equipment), you'll target small muscles that are often ignored in other workouts.
Obe
- Subscription cost:
- $25 monthly, $170 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Yoga, HIIT, Stretching, Barre, Dance, Meditation, Sculpt, Pilates, Bounce, Strength, Boxing, Dance HIIT, Endurance, Foam roll, Jump, Ride, Power, Step, Yoga sculpt, Restorative yoga, Kids, Seniors
- Compatible devices:
- iOS. AppleTV, Android, Desktop, Chromecast
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Wide range of exercise types (including barre, dance, Pilates, yoga, and kid-focused classes)
Offers 22 live classes a week
Cons
Many classes require equipment
I love that Obé was designed specifically for women—and I can't ignore the 10,000+ reviews and 4.8 star rating on the App Store. What's more, Obé has the variety aspect down: every membership includes access to classes ranging from 5 to 60 minutes with options for barre, bounce, boxing, dance, HIIT, sculpting, strength training, yoga, and more.
There are stretching and foam rolling videos for recovery, fitness content for kids, workouts designed specifically for seniors, and meditations to help you relax and unwind. The instructors are upbeat and encouraging, with plenty of beginner-friendly content offered as well.
Obé offers thousands of on-demand classes, but I also love that you have the option to join live classes. The app offers up to 10 live classes every day, with a new scheduling dropping each week.
Know before you try: Bounce classes require a trampoline, jump rope classes require a rope, and (of course) foam rolling sessions require a foam roller.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
Obé is an excellent option for women who want a variety of workouts and a mix of live and on-demand classes. Just keep in mind: You'll get the best results with equipment.
The Sculpt Society
- Subscription cost:
- $20 monthly, $180 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Yoga, Stretching, Meditation, Sculpt, Dance cardio
- Compatible devices:
- iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Quick class options are easy to fit into busy days
Workouts are energizing and fun
Extremely beginner-friendly
Cons
Not a wide variety of workouts types
I used to be intimidated by dance cardio, but The Sculpt Society makes it approachable and welcoming. The instructors (including the app's founder, Megan Roup) use inclusive language in every class, adhering to all fitness levels.
“I’m never saying triggering messaging in fitness because I think it’s so detrimental to women and men—because that seeps in subconsciously,” Roup says. “My hope is that it really impacts how they’re starting to feel about themselves and their bodies.”
The best part? You don’t need to set aside a ton of time to get a workout in, and you don’t need any equipment either. Classes range from 10 to 60 minutes, with options to use light weights, a pilates ball, and sliders, or to modify without.
Each week, TSS releases a schedule with live classes and new on-demand offerings. The app has dance classes, sculpt classes, and full-body classes (which offer a mix of the two). Roup pulls from her professional dance background, adding new choreography to every class, and keeping things fun and engaging.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
The Sculpt Society made me love dance cardio, and I quickly fell in love with the platform's non-dance workouts as well. If you're looking for a fun, engaging, upbeat workout with shorter class options, this one is for you.
Fitness and Wellness program by B The Method
- Subscription cost:
- $18 monthly, $160 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Stretching, Pilates, Flexibility, Pre/Postnatal series, Myofascial release & more
- Compatible devices:
- iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
New workouts weekly
Focuses on mobility, strength, pelvic floor health, and flexibility
Includes tutorials and tips for improving form for all body types
Cons
Only one instructor
From classically-trained pilates instructor, Lia Bartha, B The Method is a low-impact, full-body method. The workouts can be done with no equipment, or with a pilates ball and light weights.
Each class has a pilates-esque feel, but there are a ton of different series, including pre and postnatal, myofascial release, length & reach, cardio flows, weighted series, and deep, focused series pertaining to certain muscle groups.
Bartha offers classes ranging from 15 to 60 minutes, so it’s easy to squeeze in a workout even if you’re short on time. And if you’re new to pilates, there are a ton of great tutorials and beginner-friendly workouts.
I've been using B The Method for four years, and I love how intentional each movement is. I’ve seen a huge improvement in my posture and flexibility and gained a better understanding of my body. Plus, my muscles are noticeably more toned.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
B The Method proves that low-impact does not mean less effective. Each class is packed with intentional movement and expert instruction—and the platform caters to all experience levels. It brings all the results of a pilates reformer, without requiring the reformer.
Peloton
- Subscription cost:
- $13 monthly
- Free trial period:
- 30-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Yoga, Running, Stretching, Barre, Cycling, Meditation, Pilates, Strength, Boxing, Rowing, Bootcamp, Cardio, Walking, Hiking
- Compatible devices:
- Roku, AppleTV, iPhone, iPad, Android, Desktop, Fire tablets, Android TV, Fire TV
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Trainers are all certified personal trainers
Thousands of classes to choose from
User-friendly platform
Cons
Many of the classes require Peleton-branded equipment (think Peloton bike or Tread)
Nope, Peloton is not just exercise bikes and treadmills. The online membership includes access to a huge variety of classes, both live and on-demand.
Of course, you will need a bike if you want to take part in cycling classes and a treadmill if you want to run indoors�—but many of the yoga, meditation, stretching, barre, and strength training workouts can be done with no equipment at all.
We’ve found most instructors to be engaging and high-energy, bringing positivity to classes and creating a community feel. Plus, everyone who teaches on the Peloton app is required to be a certified personal trainer—which means you'll only be taking classes with thoroughly vetted, knowledgable instructors.
Peloton is arguably the most interactive platform on our list, allowing members to virtually connect and compete with each other as they work toward their individual fitness goals. I personally love when an instructor calls members out on their milestone rides, runs, or workouts.
Editor's tip
Our verdict
With thousands of live and on-demand classes, Peloton is an interactive fitness experience that caters to a variety of fitness levels and interests. It's a great choice for anyone who thrives on the group fitness atmosphere but doesn't want to leave their home.
The Bloom Method
- Subscription cost:
- $29 monthly, $74 quarterly, $240 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Barre, Cycling, Dance cardio, Boxing, Yoga sculpt, Prenatal strength, Core foundations, Prenatal sweat, Birthprep, Cardio, HIIT, 4th trimester rehab, Tempo, Express classes, Prenatal yoga, Prenatal core, Postnatal core, Pelvic floor education, Postnatal yoga
- Compatible devices:
- Roku, AppleTV, iPhone, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Safe options for pre- and post-natal parents wanting to add back in movement
Focuses on community with options to join a Facebook group
Built-in focus on pelvic floor support
Cons
Focused on a specific stage of life
Designed for women who are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, or recently gave birth, The Bloom Method’s online workout program houses cardio, sculpt, strength, yoga, barre, and HIIT classes for every stage of pregnancy and thereafter. Plus, you'll find educational videos such as “pelvic floor education” and breathing exercises.
We love that the content is safe and effective for women throughout their motherhood journey. You can filter the on-demand library based on class type, length, or which trimester you are in (including “fourth-trimester” options for postnatal exercises).
It's no surprise moms all over the world rave about The Bloom Method. The company’s website is full of success stories, testimonials, and reviews touting how effective the workouts are.
Bonus: The Bloom Method membership also includes recipes, Q&As, and access to a private Facebook community where you can interact with other moms or expecting parents.
Our verdict
The Bloom Method's expertly curated routines cater to various fitness levels, with a focus on pre and postnatal fitness. The platform houses over 1,000 classes taught by expert coaches to offer pelvic floor support and visible results.
Les Mills+
- Subscription cost:
- $7 to $15 monthly, $60 to $90 annually
- Free trial period:
- 7-day free trial
- Workouts offered:
- Yoga, HIIT, Strength training, Running, Barre, Core conditioning, Cycling, Dance, Aerobics, Martial arts, Meditation
- Compatible devices:
- iOS, Amazon fire TV stick, Roku, AppleTV, Android, Desktop
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Diverse workout options
Users can access Les Mills+ from various devices
The app integrates music seamlessly into workouts
Cons
Certain Les Mills+ programs require specific fitness equipment
Les Mills+ is the online workout program from Les Mills, an esteemed group fitness company. There are thousands of classes to choose from, with a variety of methods available including strength training, cycling, dance, aerobics, HIIT, yoga, and martial arts.
Each class is led by world-class instructors with options for beginner, intermediate, and advanced athletes—and the online community has more than 150,000 members, all of which are given access to a Facebook group to connect and share progress.
We love that there are a ton of equipment-free workouts to choose from—but when it comes to strength training in particular, the BODYPUMP classes are our absolute favorite.
Bonus: The app even has workouts for kids, along with a ton of meditation content (so you can supplement your physical workouts with a mindset boost, too).
Our verdict
With a massive on-demand library, a ton of exercise types, and a built-in community to connect with, Les Mills+ is an excellent option for beginners and advanced athletes alike. Depending on which class type you choose, you may want to invest in a set of adjustable dumbbells to really amp up your results.
Nike Training Club
- Subscription cost:
- Free
- Free trial period:
- N/A
- Workouts offered:
- Yoga, HIIT, Strength training, Running, Stretching
- Compatible devices:
- iOS, Android
Pros & Cons
Pros & Cons
Pros
Includes a library of nutrition tips and recipes in addition to hundreds of exercises
Users can customize their workout plans based on their fitness level
Seamless integration with other Nike products
Cons
Some users have reported occasional glitches, bugs, or connectivity issues
Nike’s free fitness app is simple to navigate and offers more variety than many paid platforms. Choose from strength training, yoga, HIIT, running exercises, and more, with options to filter classes by duration, fitness level, and what equipment you have.
You can even create a personalized fitness plan with recommendations from the app based on your preferences and goals. And, as recovery junkies, we love that every class has a warm-up and a cool-down.
The app regularly adds new content, with a ton of great programs and classes featuring celebrity instructors and trainers.
Nike Training Club does offer beginner-focused workouts, but even those classes still do require some basic fitness knowledge. We were a little disappointed that there were no modifications provided in any of the classes we tried—and this could definitely be a deterrent for people who are just starting out their fitness journey.
Our verdict
While we do wish Nike Training Club was a bit more beginner-friendly, the instructors are incredibly knowledgeable and describe each movement in detail; the customized training plans are motivating and intuitive to follow; and you can’t beat the variety and quality of workouts for this price (free).
Comparing the best fitness apps for at-home
|App
|Price
|Free trial
|Workouts offered
|Compatible devices
|BODi
|$19 monthly; $119 annually
|7-days
|Strength;HIIT;cardio;dance;yoga;Pilates;barre;low-impact programs
|iOS; Android; Desktop
|Alo Wellness Club
|Free
|14 days
|Yoga; Pilates; Cardio; Resistance training; Boxing; Barre; Mobility; Calisthenics; Meditation
|iOS; Android; Desktop
|Future
|$149 monthly; $1425 annually
|14 days
|Personal training
|iOS
|P.Volve
|$13 monthly; $150 annually
|7 days
|Meditation; Sculpt; Cardio; Recovery; Pre- & Post-natal
|iOS; Android; Desktop
|Obe
|$25 monthly; $170 annually
|7 days
|Yoga; HIIT; Stretching; Barre; Dance; Meditation; Sculpt; Pilates; Bounce; Strength; Boxing; Dance HIIT; Endurance; Foam roll; Jump; Ride; Power; Step; Yoga; Kids; Seniors
|iOS; Android; Desktop; Chromecast
|The Sculpt Society
|$20 monthly; $180 annually
|7 days
|Yoga; Meditation; Sculpting; Dance cardio
|iOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
|B The Method
|$18 monthly; $160 annually
|7 days
|Stretching; Pilates; Flexibility; Pre/Postnatal series; Myofascial release & more
|iOS; Android; Desktop
|Peloton
|$13 monthly; $129 annually
|30 days
|Yoga; Running; Stretching; Barre; Cycling; Meditation; Pilates; Strength; Boxing; Rowing; Bootcamp; Cardio; Walking; Hiking
|Roku; iOS; Android; Desktop;
|Bloom Method
|$29 monthly; $74 quarterly; $240 annually
|7 days
|Barre; Cycling; Dance cardio; Boxing; Yoga sculpt; Prenatal strength; Core foundations; Prenatal sweat; Birthprep; Cardio; HIIT; 4th trimester rehab; Tempo; Express classes; Prenatal yoga; Prenatal core; Postnatal core; Pelvic floor education; Postnatal yoga
|iOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
|Les Mills+
|$7 to $15 monthly; $60 to $90 annually
|7 days
|Yoga; HIIT; Strength training; Running; Barre; Core conditioning; Cycling; Dance; Aerobics; Martial arts; Meditation
|iOS; Android; Desktop; Amazon
|Nike Training Club
|Free
|N/A
|Yoga; Pilates; Cardio; Resistance training; Mobility; Strength; Running; Walking; Run training; HIIT
|iOS; Android
How we selected & tested the best fitness apps for at-home
Over the past five years our team has tested dozens of fitness apps. To select our top recommendations, each program was evaluated based on the below criteria:
- Variety: Most programs have one or two specific focuses, but we prioritized those that provide variety, with various types of workouts and classes to choose from.
- Trial period: I personally would not sign up for an online workout program without testing it first, so we only included those that offer a free trial for new members.
- Price: We included recommendations for all price points, ranging from free to $149 per month. We’ve called out any savings opportunities as well.
- Reviews: Along with testing these online workout programs firsthand, we also read extensive reviews for each platform to be sure our picks reflect a variety of opinions.
- Instructors: We made sure each of the online workout programs we selected has vetted, trained instructors who are knowledgeable, motivational, and inclusive.
- Class duration: Online workout programs are meant to be convenient, so we prioritized those with a variety of class lengths.
- Equipment: We don’t all have the space for a full home gym, so we made sure to include at least a few options that require minimal equipment.
- Ease of use: No one wants to use an online workout program that's difficult to navigate. We vetted each pick to make sure our recommendations are as user-friendly as possible.
Bonus features: When testing the best online workout programs, we looked for apps with extra perks that set them apart. Some options on our list offer integrated fitness tracking capabilities, community events, and added features such as meditations, sound baths, and meal planning. These are called out in each program's description above.
Who should use a fitness app?
Fitness apps are a great option for anyone who is physically capable of exercising. Most of the options on our list offer multiple types of workouts, a variety of instructors, and a mix of live and on-demand classes.
There are even online workout programs that allow you to interact one-on-one with a personal trainer from your own home.
Certified personal trainer Calyn Brooke agrees that online workout programs are great for a variety of people, such as those who are short on time from commuting, new moms needing flexibility in their schedule, or people who simply prefer working out in their own space—including those with "a little gym-timidation."
That said, if you thrive on the energy of physically being in a studio or your workout of choice requires equipment you can't keep at your home (e.g. you don't have space for an exercise bike and you love cycling), an online workout program might not be the best option for you.
FAQ:
Are fitness apps as effective as in real life?
Certified personal trainer Calyn Brooke says they absolutely can be—but consistency is key. "If you are consistent and put in the effort, I don't see the difference between online or going to a physical gym," she adds.
Which fitness app has the best results?
"We get so caught up in finding the perfect program—but it comes down to consistency," Brooke says. If you want to see the best results, choose the program you're most likely to stick with.
The takeaway
After years of trekking to in-person workout classes and spending thousands of dollars on boutique fitness studios, I now work out almost exclusively at home. Fitness apps have made working out more approachable, affordable, and accessible—and my results speak for themselves. Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned athlete, you'll find an online workout program to benefit your body and your mind.
Just make sure you're wearing the right workout shoes!
**Sponsored Placement