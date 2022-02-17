Hydration is a crucial piece of detoxification—without consuming ample amounts of water, your toxic load will be higher, and toxins are an impediment to healthy DNA methylation. Beyond that, hydration is also crucial for reducing oxidative stress.

It’s important that the water you drink either be filtered or spring (from a glass, not plastic, bottle). I recommend carbon-block filters, such as those made by Aquasauna or Multipure, because they will keep out most toxins and retain most trace minerals, although you will need to change the filter regularly so that it functions well and doesn’t get contaminated with bacteria.

In addition to water, other DNA methylation–supportive beverages include: