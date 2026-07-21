A convenient format: Creatine is available in powders, capsules, and gummies. Powders are the best way to take an effective dose of creatine without added sugar or a long list of unnecessary ingredients. Many creatine gummies do not contain the amount of creatine they claim to. In addition, creatine gummies have not been clinically studied like creatine powders. In powders, creatine monohydrate has about 100% bioavailability3 , meaning pretty much the entire dose you take is the amount your body absorbs and utilizes. Creatine gummies may have a different (lower) bioavailability than powder, but there’s no way to know until new research is published.