Remember the days when you'd head to the drugstore and choose from a moderate selection of skin care products and makeup from just a few big-name brands? Sure, it was a simpler time. But it was also way less fun. There were no hyaluronic acid serums or collagen-infused sheet masks, and the idea of cleansing your face with oil would have been enough to make you break out on the spot.

Yeah, those days are gone. Today we're presented with a dizzying array of options when it comes to what we should slather on our faces, and new trends and ingredients seem to pop up daily (squalane oil, anyone?). For all the beauty and skin care nerds out there who could get lost in a sea of YouTube reviews on mineral sunscreen, or blog posts on adaptogen-infused face creams, it's kind of awesome.

But it's also overwhelming. With all these new products and brands come loads of questions. How are we supposed to know what trends are all hype without spending hours sleuthing on the internet? Is that CBD facial oil a knockoff? What the heck are AHAs? Help!

Enter: podcasts. As a longtime natural beauty enthusiast who spends too much money on face oils, beauty podcasts feed my need for information. I've listened to them all, and these are the ones worth downloading, stat: