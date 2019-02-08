5 Addictive Podcasts To Embrace Your Natural Beauty & Skin Care Obsession
Remember the days when you'd head to the drugstore and choose from a moderate selection of skin care products and makeup from just a few big-name brands? Sure, it was a simpler time. But it was also way less fun. There were no hyaluronic acid serums or collagen-infused sheet masks, and the idea of cleansing your face with oil would have been enough to make you break out on the spot.
Yeah, those days are gone. Today we're presented with a dizzying array of options when it comes to what we should slather on our faces, and new trends and ingredients seem to pop up daily (squalane oil, anyone?). For all the beauty and skin care nerds out there who could get lost in a sea of YouTube reviews on mineral sunscreen, or blog posts on adaptogen-infused face creams, it's kind of awesome.
But it's also overwhelming. With all these new products and brands come loads of questions. How are we supposed to know what trends are all hype without spending hours sleuthing on the internet? Is that CBD facial oil a knockoff? What the heck are AHAs? Help!
Enter: podcasts. As a longtime natural beauty enthusiast who spends too much money on face oils, beauty podcasts feed my need for information. I've listened to them all, and these are the ones worth downloading, stat:
1. Forever 35
This podcast is perfect if you're sort of into skin care...but also sort of curious about Whole30 and how the hell to manage your anxiety when you have zero free time.
Forever 35 cohosts Kate Spencer and Doree Shafrir (friends and comedians "who love to text each other about serums") are all about demystifying the latest wellness and beauty fads and encouraging sustainable self-care. Sometimes all in one episode. Case in point: "Mini-Ep 32: Concealer Tips and Imposter Syndrome" and "Mini-Ep 22: Eye Cream and a Simple Gratitude Practice." We're all about this balance!
Each week, these funny ladies chat about their experiments with everything from sheet masks to meditation to juice cleanses to dry brushing, and interview impressive guests (like natural beauty expert, makeup artist, and herbalist Jessa Blades) about their own self-care routines, tips, and product recommendations.
2. Green Beauty Conversations
Green Beauty Conversations was started by the organic cosmetic science school Formula Botanica—and it's all about green beauty trends, ingredients, and industry regulations. While some episodes are geared toward budding natural beauty entrepreneurs looking to start their own indie skin care or makeup brand, many topics are fascinating for regular old skin care nerds, too—like hosts Gemma and Lorraine's biggest trends to watch (skin yogurts, gel serums and cleansers, blue-light-blocking skin care, and skin-microbiome-enhancing products, to name a few). Episodes often feature established beauty entrepreneurs from U.K.- and U.S.-based brands who share their hot take on things like CBD and gender-neutral beauty.
3. Breaking Beauty
Love a good success story? Wondering what the founder of a clean beauty brand with a cult-like following stocks in her own bathroom cabinets? On Breaking Beauty, hosts and magazine editors Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins chat about how the breakthrough beauty products lining store shelves came to be. Each month, they talk to successful beauty biz founders about their little ideas that started it all—along with the skin care and makeup essentials they use on the regular. A must-listen? Episode 13 with Drunk Elephant Skincare founder Tiffany Masterson, who reveals what it's like to be a self-taught skin care formulator and which DE products are really worth the spend.
4. Natch Beaut
Warning: You may need to sit down for this podcast. Or at least swallow your matcha first. Natch Beaut's host—vegan, comedian, and cruelty-free beauty junkie Jackie Johnson—is hilarious. She's also loud as she's interviewing celebs (like Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness) about their favorite products and tips, or natural beauty experts about the glow-inducing wonders of facial gua sha. For a beauty-podcasts-worlds-collide moment, check out her "Serum Gab" episode featuring the ladies of Forever 35, which happens to feature some killer tips on how to train your hair to be unwashed, without looking greasy.
5. Fat Mascara
By the end of just one episode of Fat Mascara, you'll wish hosts and beauty editors Jennifer Goldstein and Jessica Matlin were your BFFs. These ladies are smart, funny, and in tune with the latest trends, thanks to their insider access as editors.
While not completely focused on natural beauty, many of their episodes do highlight natural beauty trends—like their interview with Derek Chase, founder of full-spectrum cannabis skin care line Flora + Bast, who explained the science of CBD and skin health along with the do's and don'ts of picking a CBD-infused beauty product, and their chat with reality star turned wellness entrepreneur Lo Bosworth, who dished on her personal care and supplement brand Love Wellness, vaginal health, and the best way wash your lady bits.
And, you know, if you're looking for a comprehensive ranking of the best cream eye shadows or a breakdown of retinol vs. retinoid vs. Retin-A, they've got you covered there, too.
The mindbodygreen Podcast
We'd be remiss not to mention the mindbodygreen Podcast—while not exclusively a beauty podcast, it dabbles in all things holistic wellness, including fascinating topics like the connection between our gut and skin health. You'll hear from beauty icons like Gisele Bündchen about her early morning self-care routine and how she overcame extreme anxiety, and supermodel turned entrepreneur Elle Macpherson who used plant-based, nutrient-rich foods to transform her health and skin. Want the inside scoop on your favorite natural beauty brands? We've talked with the queen of natural skin care herself, Tata Harper, who revealed the inspiration for her farm-to-bottle empire and what supplements she takes on the regular.
