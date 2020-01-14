The 1-Day Juice Cleanse That Changed My Life
For a long period of my life, I was a high-powered financier living and working in London. I was very busy, constantly working and not sleeping, to the point where I eventually broke down, exhausted.
I saw countless doctors, specialists, and nutritionists, until one day I took matters into my own hands and started changing my diet. I would wake up with a breakfast spinach juice and then re-energize at lunch with a lemongrass de-stresser. Dinner would be supplemented by some sweet potato juice, and before I knew it, I was a juicing convert.
Here's the plan that I used to nourish my tired, overprocessed, nutrition-craving body:
Green Wake-Up Juice Recipe
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 3 medium-size cucumbers, unpeeled
- a handful of spinach (stalks removed)
- 1 green apple, unpeeled
- a handful of parsley
- 1 lemon (squeezed or juiced, according to taste)
Preparation
- Always juice the most liquid vegetables first. Start by adding in half your cucumbers, then add your spinach, the rest of your cucumbers, your apple, your parsley, and finally your lemon.
- Drink immediately or pour into an airtight container and keep in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours.
Kale Foundation Juice Recipe
Serves 1
Ingredients
- 1 medium-size cucumber, unpeeled
- 2 handfuls of kale (stalks removed)
- 1 apple, unpeeled
- a small handful of mint
- 1 lemon (squeezed or juiced, according to taste)
Preparation
- Start by juicing the cucumber and the kale together and then add your apple, mint, and lemon. It's important to always stir your juice while you are making it and before you drink it.
- Drink immediately or pour into an airtight container and keep in the refrigerator for up to 12 hours.
- Tip: Grate a little lemon zest on top of your glass to finish.
Why this 1-day juice cleanse worked for me.
This doesn't look like your traditional juice cleanse—because it's not. It's a gentler rebooting that's only meant to be a one- to two-day break from a normal way of eating, a break to refresh the body and spirit.
I also carefully designed it to deliver concentrated nutrients, along with some pretty necessary fiber, fat, and protein, to make sure my body was balanced so I didn't crash and burn. The juice recipes I rely on always have a naturally low-fructose content, and the almond milk provides protein, which helps stabilize blood glucose levels. The nuts are there for crunch, protein, and fiber so that my energy levels stay high.
These two things I've learned along the way are key to my success with juicing:
Balance
What's the secret to juicing in a way that doesn't leave you feeling faint and weak, deserting it after half a day, or bingeing after a week of deprivation? Like all things in life, it's about balance.
Eating a balanced diet is difficult, but doing so is key to being healthy and happy, especially when it comes to juicing. Juice diets that last for 5, 7, or 21 days felt way too extreme to me.
You might lose weight temporarily, but that weight comes creeping back after you've left your body so undernourished and your mental state unhappy, exhausted, and filled with cravings.
Eating Raw
Another key to my transformation is focusing on raw foods. It's amazing how much is lost when you cook produce. Raw foods help detoxification and absorption of nutrients.
I know it feels natural to cook and eat, but when I increased the amount of raw foods in my diet, I felt the difference.
The bottom line: Like me, you may not need an extreme juice cleanse to become a healthier person. All you need is to take it one day at a time, starting with a little juice.