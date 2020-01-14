The 1-Day Juice Cleanse That Changed My Life

For a long period of my life, I was a high-powered financier living and working in London. I was very busy, constantly working and not sleeping, to the point where I eventually broke down, exhausted.

I saw countless doctors, specialists, and nutritionists, until one day I took matters into my own hands and started changing my diet. I would wake up with a breakfast spinach juice and then re-energize at lunch with a lemongrass de-stresser. Dinner would be supplemented by some sweet potato juice, and before I knew it, I was a juicing convert.

Here's the plan that I used to nourish my tired, overprocessed, nutrition-craving body: