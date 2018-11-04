Each device comes with an app that you download and use to coach you through specific routines…but let's be honest, I watched hours of YouTube videos on it, too, and there was a common thread among them all—you will find your own groove after a few days of repetition.

Here's how I would use the microcurrent tools—each step would be three strokes.

First, coat your entire face including your neck, lips, jawline, and hairline with a generous amount of conductive gel. Don't skimp on this…if you do, the microcurrent might feel prickly.

Starting with the jawline, I'd move the device from my chin to my ear.

Then I'd contour my cheekbone, with the flesh of my cheek between the probes, by swiping from my nasolabial fold up to the top of my ear.

Then, I'd hold the nasolabial fold up with the probes and stay.

Next is the eye. Focusing on the browbone, I would hold it up with the probes and stay.

Starting with a brow hold, I'd slide the device up my forehead and outward.

I'd focus on the "11s" in the middle of my brows with a push up and hold.

Then I'd repeat all on the other side.

Finally, I'd run it over my top lip.

This routine takes five-minute sessions for the whole face, and if I found myself with some extra time I'd do ten. Now that this experiment is over, I do it a couple of times per week, and I think the sweet spot for my skin is doing a treatment every other day.