You Can Become The Architect & Designer Of Your Brain — Here's How
Changes in cognitive abilities are bound to occur as you get older. In fact, these inevitable changes are a natural and normal aspect of aging1. While you can’t go back in time to restore the state of your brain health from when you were younger, there are intentional nutrition and lifestyle strategies you can utilize to help enhance your cognitive longevity and make your brain a more functional and enjoyable place to live.
Advertisement
What being the architect & designer of your brain means.
Think of your cognitive health as a house. Taking care of your house (brain) later in life is important, of course.
However, building a strong foundation early in life can strengthen the integrity of your cognitive “home” and make life that much easier in the future.
“Preserving cognitive health throughout our lifetime is a key component to overall wellness—and the earlier, the better,” neuroscientist and cognitive health scientist Milene Brownlow, Ph.D. says.
Consider yourself the architect and interior designer of your brain. The work you put into supporting, enriching, and nourishing your brain today will determine your cognitive health and longevity down the road.
Advertisement
How brain guard+ helps build a strong cognitive foundation.
mindbodygreen’s nootropic supplement was designed to strengthen the integrity of your cognitive dwelling. “The brain guard+ formula by mindbodygreen combines three powerful, science-rooted bioactives (citicoline, kanna, and resveratrol) to support multiple domains of cognitive and mental health,”* Brownlow explains.
Let’s break down how each of these ingredients lay a strong foundation and bolster brain longevity, shall we?
- Citicoline: You can think of this critical neuronutrient as the general contractor of your cognitive home. It increases phosphatidylcholine (a phospholipid that makes up approximately 30% of brain tissue and is critical for healthy brain function), enhances the speed of brain cell membrane formation, protects neural structures and mitochondrial function, bolsters mental energy (ATP), and modulates healthy neurotransmitter levels.* Basically, it makes sure that the foundation is robust, water is running, the heat is on, and your lights don’t go out.
- Resveratrol: This potent antioxidant is like your team of subcontractors. It combats oxidative stress (demolition team), supports healthy blood flow to the brain (plumber and electrician), promotes cellular resilience (roofer), and delivers complementary actions on both the cellular and systemic levels (project manager).*
- Kanna: Sourced from South Africa, this unique botanical is like your home’s interior designer. By strengthening stress resilience, promoting mental well-being, delivering mood support2, and modulating healthy levels of serotonin (the feel-good hormone), this awesome nootropic ensures your home is a lovely, calming environment that you enjoy living in.*
Advertisement
In short, this dream team of “fixer uppers” makes sure that your cognitive home is a generally enjoyable (and well-functioning) place to live. If you’ve ever owned a home, you know how much upkeep is required to keep the property running smoothly.
“I find that with our busy schedules and overstimulated minds, we can all benefit from clinically efficacious formulas targeting neuroprotection and healthy cognitive aging!”* Brownlow says. With the right combination of ingredients, your cognitive home can be warm, cozy, and relaxing.
The takeaway.
mindbodygreen’s targeted nootropic formula can help you become an intentional architect of your brain.
Whether you’re making an effort to strengthen your brain’s foundational well-being during your 20s, 30s, or 40s or taking extra measures to ensure your foundational cognitive health is “up to snuff” later in life, brain guard+ can support your brain health as you build and maintain your cognitive dream home!*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.