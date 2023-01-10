However, building a strong foundation early in life can strengthen the integrity of your cognitive “home” and make life that much easier in the future.

“Preserving cognitive health throughout our lifetime is a key component to overall wellness—and the earlier, the better,” neuroscientist and cognitive health scientist Milene Brownlow, Ph.D. says.

Consider yourself the architect and interior designer of your brain. The work you put into supporting, enriching, and nourishing your brain today will determine your cognitive health and longevity down the road.