How 4 Beauty Experts Treat Fine Lines & Dark Spots On Their Hands  

The skin on your hands is some of the most vulnerable. While the skin itself is durable and resilient, it’s simply more exposed to environmental stressors than skin elsewhere on the body. Hands are often met with unprotected UV exposure, drying hand soaps, and just general physical wear.

Because of this, lots of folks start to see signs of aging pop up here way earlier than other places: Fine lines, crepiness, and dark spots are common hand concerns well before they become issues on the face, neck, or body. Here, how beauty experts deal with it.