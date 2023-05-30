I first connected with beauty expert and writer Nikita Upadhyay over my podcast Clean Beauty School. I found her takes on beauty meaningful and insightful—plus we loved so many of the same brands!

Since, we’ve stayed in touch and even had the pleasure of having upon her recent move to New York City.

I thought she’d be perfect for As Of Late, for several reasons. First and foremost, she’s knowledgeable about all things beauty. She also has excellent taste in products—all the things she’s recommended to me in our various conversations I know to be top-notch. She also has a knack for talking about beauty in a refreshingly honest way (I’m simply tickled by her answer to “The Secret”).

But I was also eager to learn about how her beauty routine evolved once moving to New York from her home in India. Moving across the world—and to a city as intimidating as New York—is no small feat. It’s a journey that will certainly change you, and probably your beauty routine, too.

Here, what’s she’s using lately.