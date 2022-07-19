“I would never tell someone you ‘need’ this product. You should think critically about what you are using—really dive into what works for you. Does it work for your skin type, needs, the environment you live in, and how quickly your skin responds to something?” says beauty expert and writer Nikita Upadhyay. “You should never give into influence quickly.”

In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chat with Upadhyay about a wide variety of topics from her book Roots To Radiance to how to stop being “influenced.”

“I always tell people to listen to their body. Track your own patterns and skin changes so you can better understand what works for you. Because you’re going to a thousand distractions every day—new products, new trends, new advice,” she says. “And if you’re not giving a fair shot to what you’re using, and there’s a new impulse product week after week, that’s not being fair to your skin. And you’re not going to develop a very good relationship with it either.”

Essentially: aim to be educated, not influenced. With that in mind, I asked her about her favorite ingredients—those store-bought and homemade, internal and external. Here’s just a small snapshot of what she loves for her skin.