You might not think twice about your shaving routine, but trust, ignoring the proper steps will only lead to dry, crepey skin in the long run. First and foremost: Use some sort of lubrication before taking a razor to the skin, whether you use a foam, gel, mousse, or oil. I personally like to use an oil-based body scrub, which exfoliates and moisturizes the skin in one step. Who doesn’t love a multitasking tip?