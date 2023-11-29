Advertisement
This Is My Shower Secret For The Softest, Smoothest Knees & Thighs
The way you remove hair (should you even choose to remove it at all) is entirely up to your preference, whether you wax, tweeze, sugar, or shave. Personal grooming choices are, well, personal.
As someone who often resorts to a low-maintenance routine (“everything” shower? Don’t know her), I tend to opt for whatever method will get me in and out of the bathroom, stat, so I can get on with the rest of my day. Most of the time, that means a haphazard shave resulting in a smattering of cuts and scrapes—until I started relying on this skin-smoothing hack.
Now? My knees and thighs have never felt softer, and my shower routine has become even more streamlined.
My hack: Shave with a body scrub
OK, I’m not exactly reinventing the wheel here. Plenty of people choose to use a body scrub before shaving; in fact, experts agree that pre-shave exfoliation is always a good idea, no matter which part of the body you're shaving.
"Gentle exfoliation can help [loosen] the free edge of hairs that may be trapped under the skin," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., once told mbg. "This can give you a smoother shave and lower the likelihood of razor bumps or irritation." And on a practical level: Your razor will have an easier time removing hair without a film of dead skin cells blocking the area.
The difference here is that I don’t rinse off the body scrub before grabbing my razor; I’m using it in place of shaving cream to simultaneously exfoliate the surface and provide a smooth glide. (I told you I’m impatient!) Some clever folks have dubbed this tip “exfoliarizing,” since it both rids dead skin cells and provides a layer of protection between the blade and the skin—I just call it a streamlined shower trick.
Of course, the body scrub you use can make or break your results. Grab a gritty scrub with large, sharp granules and you’ll likely scrape your skin, not to mention clog your razor blades. No, you’ll want to use a finely-milled scrub (like one with fruit seeds or sugar) infused with moisture-replenishing oils to buffer against irritation.
And don’t forget about post-shower hydration, either: Exfoliating then shaving without repairing the skin barrier is a recipe for dryness and crepey skin later on. "Remember that shaving is an interaction between the blade, the hair, and skin itself," notes Zeichner, meaning it's crucial to soothe and nourish the skin after dragging a razor over it.
The takeaway
You might not think twice about your shaving routine, but trust, ignoring the proper steps will only lead to dry, crepey skin in the long run. First and foremost: Use some sort of lubrication before taking a razor to the skin, whether you use a foam, gel, mousse, or oil. I personally like to use an oil-based body scrub, which exfoliates and moisturizes the skin in one step. Who doesn’t love a multitasking tip?
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and more. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York.