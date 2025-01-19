Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

If Your Nails Can't Grow Without Snapping Or Snagging, Try This Simple Routine

Alexandra Engler
Author:
Alexandra Engler
January 19, 2025
Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
By Alexandra Engler
Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Director
Alexandra Engler is the senior beauty and lifestyle director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
woman with long nails
Image by SERGIO MARCOS / Stocksy
January 19, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Nail trends seem to be a revolving of aesthetics and styles. Every time I open TikTok, there’s a new shade or shape I need to be wearing. Certainly I love rocking many different kinds of looks—from a bright red mani to a sophisticated and simple nude nail

There’s one thing that never goes out of style, however, and that’s the ability to grow healthy, long nails. Unfortunately, it’s also something that can be fairly elusive. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to get my nails to grow out, only to be met with brittle, breakable, sad nothings. 

This summer, however, I was able to master my nail care routine—which lead to some of the best growth I’ve ever seen. 

Hydrate the cuticles daily

I condition my nails and cuticles with a dry oil about once a day. This achieves two things. First, it provides a hydrating, protecting buffer over the nail and cuticle.

"Cuticle oils are formulated with emollients that act as a barrier to lock in moisture around the cuticle area," celebrity nail tech Tammy Taylor tells us about the product. It’s very similar to using face oils to create a protective barrier on the skin. 

It also improves circulation to the fingertips. According to Taylor, massaging a cuticle oil into the skin can stimulate blood flow, which can promote healthy nail growth.

I like dry oils because they’re light and fast-absorbing. Unlike thicker oils, they don't leave a lasting, noticeable residue on the body, so the skin feels dry after application. (Hence the moniker.)

There’s no official categorization standard of dry oils, but common ingredients to look for are safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil, rosehip seed oil, and sesame seed oil. 

File weekly

Gently filing nails weekly keeps breaks at bay. I file my nails once a week (give or take), so length and shape remains consistent. 

The most important thing when it comes to filing the nails is your technique. Most notably: Avoid “sawing” your nails. Most folks file by moving the file back-and-forth in a straight line across the tips. However, this can actually increase the likelihood of peeling. 

"If you have thinner nails, if you have weak or peeling nails, instead of holding a file flush to the nail, tilt it so you file from underneath the nail," says celebrity manicurist and creator of her eponymous brand, Deborah Lippman. "While shaping nails, the file should not be slanted—it should be straight against the side wall and then perpendicular to the tip of your nail. File more or less in one direction." 

Address snags the second they happen

Even the smallest of snags can lead to big breaks. It’s best to fix them right when they happen so you’re not regretting it later when you have to trim off more of the nail than you would have originally. 

If snags are a regular occurrence—like say you work with your hands—you may want to stick to a more low-maintenance shape, such as square or round. Keeping a basic shape will help keep the risk of snags low to begin with, so you’re not constantly having to fix problems. 

The takeaway

Just like skin care and hair care, nail care requires consistent work—but it doesn’t have to be laborious. If you stick to just a few, low-effort steps regularly, I bet you’ll get past any growth issues you’ve been dealing with. And if this doesn’t work, you might need to address any underlying concerns that could be leading to brittle nails—read up on those here.

More On This Topic

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)
Beauty

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)

Hannah Frye

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025
Beauty

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025

Hannah Frye

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product
Beauty

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product

Jamie Schneider

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever
Beauty

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever

Jamie Schneider

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection
Beauty

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory
Beauty

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)
Beauty

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)

Hannah Frye

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025
Beauty

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025

Hannah Frye

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product
Beauty

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product

Jamie Schneider

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever
Beauty

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever

Jamie Schneider

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection
Beauty

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory
Beauty

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)
Beauty

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)

Hannah Frye

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025
Beauty

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025

Hannah Frye

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product
Beauty

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product

Jamie Schneider

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever
Beauty

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever

Jamie Schneider

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection
Beauty

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory
Beauty

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)
Beauty

This Is The Best Nail Shape If You're Always Using Your Hands (How To Get It)

Hannah Frye

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025
Beauty

5 Simple Ways To Start Taking Better Care Of Your Skin In 2025

Hannah Frye

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product
Beauty

I've Never Received More Compliments On My Skin Than When I Used This Product

Jamie Schneider

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever
Beauty

Why People Are Captivated By Facial Symmetry Now More Than Ever

Jamie Schneider

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection
Beauty

What To Look For In Hand Cream Formulas For Dry Skin Protection

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory
Beauty

These 3 Common Skin Care Habits Are Pro-Inflammatory

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.