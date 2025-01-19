"If you have thinner nails, if you have weak or peeling nails, instead of holding a file flush to the nail, tilt it so you file from underneath the nail," says celebrity manicurist and creator of her eponymous brand, Deborah Lippman. "While shaping nails, the file should not be slanted—it should be straight against the side wall and then perpendicular to the tip of your nail. File more or less in one direction."