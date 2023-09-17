If Your Nails Can't Grow Without Snapping Or Snagging, Try This Simple Routine From A Beauty Editor
Nail trends seem to be a revolving of aesthetics and styles. Everytime I open my TikTok there’s a new shade or shape I need to be wearing. Certainly I love rocking many different kinds of looks—from a bright red mani to a sophisticated and simple nude nail.
There’s one thing that never goes out of style, however, and that’s the ability to grow healthy, long nails. Unfortunately it’s also something that can be fairly elusive. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to get my nails to grow out, only to be met with brittle, breakable, sad nothings.
This summer, however, I was able to master my nail care routine—which lead to some of the best growth I’ve ever seen.
Hydrate the cuticles daily
I condition my nails and cuticles with a dry oil about once a day. This achieves two things. First, it provides a hydrating, protecting buffer over the nail and cuticle.
"Cuticle oils are formulated with emollients that act as a barrier to lock in moisture around the cuticle area," celebrity nail tech Tammy Taylor tells us about the product. It’s very similar to using face oils to create a protective barrier on the skin.
It also improves circulation to the fingertips. According to Taylor, massaging a cuticle oil into the skin can stimulate blood flow, which can promote healthy nail growth.
I like dry oils because they’re light and fast-absorbing. Unlike thicker oils, they don't leave a lasting, noticeable residue on the body, so the skin feels dry after application. (Hence the moniker.) There’s no official categorization standard of dry oils, but common ingredients to look for are safflower seed oil, sunflower seed oil, rosehip seed oil, and sesame seed oil.
File weekly
Gently filing nails weekly keeps breaks at bay. I file my nails once a week (give or take), so length and shape remains consistent.
The most important thing when it comes to filing the nails is your technique. Most notably: Avoid “sawing” your nails. Most folks file by moving the file back-and-forth in a straight line across the tips. However, this can actually increase the likelihood of peeling.
"If you have thinner nails, if you have weak or peeling nails, instead of holding a file flush to the nail, tilt it so you file from underneath the nail," says celebrity manicurist and creator of her eponymous brand, Deborah Lippman. "While shaping nails, the file should not be slanted—it should be straight against the side wall and then perpendicular to the tip of your nail. File more or less in one direction."
Address snags the second they happen
Even the smallest of snags can lead to big breaks. It’s best to fix them right when they happen so you’re not regretting it later when you have to trim off more of the nail than you would have originally.
If snags are a regular occurrence—like say you work with your hands—you may want to stick to a more low-maintenance shape, such as square or round. Keeping a basic shape will help keep the risk of snags low to begin with, so you’re not constantly having to fix problems.
The takeaway
Just like skin care and hair care, nail care requires consistent work—but it doesn’t have to be laborious. If you stick to just a few, low-effort steps regularly, I bet you’ll get past any growth issues you’ve been dealing with. And if this doesn’t work, you might need to address any underlying concerns that could be leading to brittle nails—read up on those here.
