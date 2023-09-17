Nail trends seem to be a revolving of aesthetics and styles. Everytime I open my TikTok there’s a new shade or shape I need to be wearing. Certainly I love rocking many different kinds of looks—from a bright red mani to a sophisticated and simple nude nail.

There’s one thing that never goes out of style, however, and that’s the ability to grow healthy, long nails. Unfortunately it’s also something that can be fairly elusive. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve tried to get my nails to grow out, only to be met with brittle, breakable, sad nothings.