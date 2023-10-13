This Milky Toner Makes My Skin Look Impossibly Dewy
Got milk? The skin care space certainly does. From soothing skin care products to lightweight hair elixirs to even hazy nail lacquers, the industry has become enamored with milky confections—but not all skin milks are worth slathering on.
You see, just because something is marketed as "milky" doesn't automatically make it soothing to your skin. "We'd still have to decode each product's ingredient list to figure out their benefits," cosmetic chemist Victoria Fu, co-founder of Chemist Confessions, once told mbg about skin milks.
For a milky product that's actually worth trying, my recommendation is Coco & Eve’s Antioxidant Hydrating Milky Toner. With an INCI list of skin-quenching heroes (and glowing results), it’s the drink your skin has been thirsting for.
The formula
You might be surprised to discover that this milky toner doesn’t actually include, well, milk. "It takes proper formulation of water and oil components to get that thin, milky texture,” says Fu.
Coco & Eve specifically uses a bi-phase, micro-emulsion that contains oil, which gives the toner its cloudy appearance.
The toner's soothing properties stem from niacinamide, beloved for strengthening the skin barrier, and a probiotic-rich complex to support the skin microbiome. Other star ingredients include humectants hyaluronic acid and glycerin, which usher water into the skin to create an immediate plumping effect.
But the true superstar of this formula? The brand's signature IBR-Dragon extract. Derived from dragon fruit, it feeds the skin antioxidants for a brighter, healthier glow. In fact, this hero ingredient has been shown to deliver 75% more skin radiance, according to Coco & Eve’s consumer studies.
You might hear the word “toner” and immediately think “purifying” or “clarifying,” but rest assured, this is a strictly soothing, calming confection. It does contain a small amount of lactic acid to further brighten the skin, but I wouldn’t call it an exfoliating toner. It resembles more of a milky essence with K-beauty influence.
My results
Let me just say, I am no stranger to milky skin care products. The marketing is too irresistibly juicy to avoid! I’m only human!
That being said, some skin milks don’t actually hydrate, instead sitting atop the skin like a slimy veil. Others also might feel tacky or pill under sunscreen and makeup (my No. 1 pet peeve). I was pleasantly surprised to find this Coco & Eve number sinks right in, leaving my complexion supple and dewy.
While I plan on using it year-round, this toner is a particularly great addition during this strange, summer-to-fall transition season. Some days it’s much too hot to massage in a denser face cream, but I need the extra hydration on crisper mornings.
This milky number provides the perfect middle ground, plumping my skin to perfection without leaving behind a heavy, greasy residue. (In fact, in the photo below, you can barely tell I had just applied.) And because it plays nice with other products, I can easily layer a lotion on top should my skin crave additional moisture.
The takeaway
Skin milks are here to stay. If you’re looking for a soothing number to add to your line-up, you can’t go wrong with this $45 Coco & Eve formula. Hydrating and calming (without feeling sticky), it’s the definition of a skin-flooding superstar.
