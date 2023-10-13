Got milk? The skin care space certainly does. From soothing skin care products to lightweight hair elixirs to even hazy nail lacquers, the industry has become enamored with milky confections—but not all skin milks are worth slathering on.

You see, just because something is marketed as "milky" doesn't automatically make it soothing to your skin. "We'd still have to decode each product's ingredient list to figure out their benefits," cosmetic chemist Victoria Fu, co-founder of Chemist Confessions, once told mbg about skin milks.

For a milky product that's actually worth trying, my recommendation is Coco & Eve’s Antioxidant Hydrating Milky Toner. With an INCI list of skin-quenching heroes (and glowing results), it’s the drink your skin has been thirsting for.