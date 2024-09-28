It also features postbiotics to help tend to my skin microbiome, which can become compromised from all the hand-washing, and especially as we enter cooler weather. Now, you may have seen probiotics and prebiotics in skin care formulas, which replant healthy bacterial strains or feed the strains we have naturally (respectively). Postbiotics follow a similar beat, but think of them as the endgame: They supply the skin with healthy byproducts from the start, like peptides and fatty acids.