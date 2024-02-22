Beyond the obvious skincare benefits, there's a hidden reason why so many people love this step: relaxation. There's just something about slapping on a face mask that makes it feel like you're taking a moment for your well-being, even if you’re multi-tasking, getting work done with a mask in place. Maybe it's the fact that it's a once-in-a-while thing, making it feel special, or perhaps it's because most masks will slide off if you attempt anything other than lying down.