Similar to almost every role in the body (i.e. immune functioning, mental health, and digestion), the gut microbiome can also impact heart health. Recent studies have shown changes in the gut microbiome can lead to cardiovascular disease risks, such as atherosclerosis, hypertension, and heart failure.

"Gut microbiota has a profound effect on cardiovascular function, and this could be a potential new strategy for evaluation of cardiovascular health,” study director Bina Joe, Ph.D., FAHA, says.

The gut microbiome is made up of millions of microorganisms, so they are bound to vary from person-to-person. "Despite the fact that gut microbiomes are highly variable among individuals, we were surprised by the promising level of accuracy obtained from these preliminary results,” Joe says.

Ultimately, her research leads her to believe that one day clinicians will be able to predict cardiovascular disease using just the stool sample. In the meantime, exercise, a healthy diet, and stress-management, and sleep can all promote a healthy gut and a healthy heart.