A 12-Minute Yoga Routine To Help Ease Into Backbends

Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor By Tara Stiles
mbg Class Instructor
Tara Stiles, founder of Stråla Yoga and author of "Clean Mind, Clean Body"
April 18, 2022 — 10:02 AM

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Tara Stiles.

Workout Summary

  • Time: 12 minutes
  • Equipment: Yoga mat
  • Instructions: Follow along with the video, and move from one exercise to the next as indicated.

Backbends can be an intimidating pose, particularly for anyone who's a beginner to practicing yoga. However, they're beautiful heart-opening postures that allows us to stretch and strengthen our spines, shoulders, and chest.

While various backbends can be met with tension and strain, just like in all the flows I'm sharing this month (check out my Hard Things With Ease and Balance with Ease) I encourage you to approach these poses with calm and softness.

Here, I'm thrilled to take you through a routine that's all about easing into backbends. During this flow, whenever you find yourself in a tense place, simply breath deeply, allowing those tight points to release. Eventually, you'll find yourself in a more centered, balanced place.

We'll start slow, then begin to work our way up to more challenging backbends. After you complete this flow, notice how these poses make you feel. Perhaps you'll feel more open, energized, or some entirely different emotion. Whatever you experience, remember to take that vitality and ease into the rest of your day.

