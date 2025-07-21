Parents are often just as excited to talk about the first day of school with their kids, but Patel cautions, "When your child gets in the car after a long day of school, you don't want to hit them with a barrage of questions. Let them just sit and decompress for a little after school. There's a lot to take in, and we need to give them a minute to process and recoup from the sensory overload that typically comes along with the first day of school. Give them an opportunity to take it all in and let them come to you when they're ready to share," she says.