You really can’t boil down ayurvedic teachings into simple, prescriptive points. The ethos of the teachings is about how complex, nuanced, and multifaceted our bodies are—and thus, how we take care of them is, ultimately, equally intricate. This is also the case of ayurvedic skin care.

“In the West, there are celebrated one-size-fits-all ingredients. With Ayurveda, there’s an emphasis on exploring what works for you. Ayurveda is a deeply personal science that celebrates your individuality,” says ayurvedic beauty expert Shrankhla Holecek, founder of Uma Oils. In this episode of Clean Beauty School, we get into the many layers of Holecek’s journey, ayurvedic beauty philosophies, and how to help balance doshas with daily skin care habits.