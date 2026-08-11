Avoiding These 3 Things Can Help You Live 13 More Years Without Dementia
At a midlife checkup, your doctor probably takes your blood pressure, checks your blood sugar, and asks whether you smoke. Most people hear those as heart questions.
New research suggests they are brain questions, too. Researchers followed more than 12,000 adults, first measured in their 40s, 50s, and 60s, for about 26 years, tracking how long each person lived with their memory and thinking intact.
People who had none of those three conditions in middle age lived about 13 more years without dementia than people who had all three.
The connection runs through your blood vessels, and it points to a few numbers worth asking about at your next appointment.
About the study
The data came from a long-running project that has followed adults in four U.S. communities since 1987.
Researchers checked each person's blood pressure, blood sugar, and smoking status in the early 1990s, when participants were in their late 40s through their 60s, and counted how many of the three they had.
From there, they tracked people who were alive and free of dementia at age 55, catching cases through memory and thinking tests, phone check-ins with participants and the people closest to them, and medical and death records, with a panel of experts confirming each one.
Instead of only asking who eventually developed dementia, they counted how many years each group lived without it.
Dementia-free years fell with every added risk factor
Counting from age 55, people with none of the three risk factors averaged about 30 more years without dementia. Add that to their starting age and you land around 85.
People with all three averaged about 17 more years, which lands closer to 72. Same starting line, about 13 years apart, and each risk factor picked up along the way took another bite out of that stretch.
Women held on longer than men at every level, and Black participants had fewer dementia-free years than White participants, a difference that tracks with carrying more of these risk factors to begin with.
People with all three were also close to three times as likely to develop dementia, and more than five times as likely to die before dementia ever showed up.
Why your 50s & 60s carry so much weight
Your brain runs on your blood vessels, so what wears them down tends to reach your brain too.
The researchers point to a few likely routes: high blood pressure and diabetes slowly damage the small vessels feeding the brain and stir up inflammation, while smoking adds years of cellular wear.
Over decades, that can narrow arteries, raise stroke risk, and may feed the protein buildup found in Alzheimer's disease.
These three numbers were measured once, in people's 40s, 50s, and 60s, and the differences showed up two to three decades later. Tools that spot decline early and neurologists who focus on acting before symptoms appear have been making this case for years.
One caveat: this kind of study shows a link, not cause.
Blood vessel health was checked once rather than tracked over time, dementia may have been spotted more reliably in people who kept coming to study visits, and other factors the researchers couldn't measure could be playing a role.
RELATED READ: Yes, Creatine Is A Brain Health Supplement—Here's Why
- Ask for your blood pressure and A1c numbers: Both can run high for years without symptoms, so a reading is the only way to know where you stand, and both belong on the short list of midlife blood tests worth asking for by name.
- If you smoke, that's the clearest lever here: The study counted only current smokers, grouping people who had quit with those who never started.
Everyday habits for lowering your blood pressure and steadying blood sugar usually get filed under heart care. This research suggests they belong under brain care, too.
The takeaway
Cognitive decline tends to feel like a late-life issue, but this research places the turning point in the decades when these risks are still straightforward to treat.
The important thing to keep in mind is that vascular health shaped not only how long people lived, but how much of that time they spent with their memory intact.