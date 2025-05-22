Skip to Content
Functional Food

Are You Skipping The Most Nutritious Part Of Your Avocados?

May 22, 2025
May 22, 2025

Spring is here, and lucky for avocado enthusiasts everywhere, that means plenty of the fruit to go around. It's no secret that avocados are nutrient-dense and a great source of healthy fat—but which part is actually healthiest? Here's what you need to know next time you cut into a ripe avocado.

The part of your avocado you don't want to skip

As integrative gastroenterologist Marvin Singh M.D. tells mbg, "We know that in avocados, the greener the color, the higher the concentrations of health promoting chlorophylls and carotenoids1."

When we scoop out our avocados, how many of us avoid getting too close to the skin? If that sounds familiar, be sure to go for it next time, as carotenoids are great for glowing skin, and thanks to the antioxidants, they can also help fight free-radical damage.

You've probably also noticed, the more ripe an avocado is, the darker its color, and the richer its taste. With that in mind, try to avoid the temptation of cutting into an avocado too early. Exercise patience and know that if you can wait until it's ready, you'll be getting more out of this fatty fruit.

Why rich color is always a plus

Rich color means rich flavor and, often, more nutrients. Research shows dark green vegetables, for example, are also high in carotenoids2. It only makes sense that this applies to avocados as well. Vegetables are loaded with phytochemicals, and the more saturated the colors of your veggies appear, the more nutrients you'll get out of them.

The bottom line

The bottom line is, avocados are great in everything from salads to your favorite toast and even face masks for thirsty skin. If you want to get the most out of this delicious fruit (including carotenoids but also potassium, magnesium, and healthy fat), don't skimp out on the last bits closest to the flesh—you'll be missing the best part!

