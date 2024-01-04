Skip to Content
Spirituality

The Zodiac Sign That Will Have The Best Year In Love, According To Astrologers

January 04, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by mbg creative X Colin Anderson / Stocksy
January 04, 2024

Depending on your zodiac sign, we all have different things to expect in 2024, including on the love and relationship front.

And according to the AstroTwins' yearly sign-by-sign forecast (which you can check out here), there are a few signs that can expect 2024 to be a lucky year in love—but one that can expect it the most. Here's what to know.

Why Scorpio is set for a lucky year in love

The zodiac sign that will have the most luck in love this year is...drumroll, please...Scorpio! Mystery and mojo are kind your "thing," Scorpio, but according to the twins, this year will push you to drop the obscurity and open up.

In fact, they say, joining forces might just light the path to your liberation. "When you’re paired up with someone who gives as good as they get, life takes on a mood of what we like to call 'contagious ease,'" the twins explain.

You can thank Jupiter and Uranus for your luck in love this year, as they both galavant through Taurus and your seventh house of long-term relationships until May 25.

Then, after May 25, Jupiter swings into curious Gemini for just over a year until June 2025—which means it's moving out of your seventh house of partnership and into your erotic eighth house of intimacy. In other words, things could quickly get steamy with a new (or existing) lover.

All in all, the twins say, this year brings a "sea of change" to how you approach love and relationships. Your love life may be more balanced, experimental, spontaneous, or all of the above! As they add, "Commitments could grow more serious in the first half of 2024 [and] taking the leap won’t feel so scary this year; in fact, it could yield the very excitement your soul is craving."

And P.S., here are the three luckiest days for Scorpios in love this year:

  • May 18
  • September 17
  • October 15

How Scorpio can make the most of their love lives this year

If you want your relationships to flourish in 2024, Scorpio, there are a few things to keep in mind. For one thing, the twins note, there will still be plenty of time to focus on yourself—and you should!

"Your cosmic ruler, evolutionary Pluto, is settling into a twenty-year transit through Aquarius and your private, domestic fourth house. And with the lunar nodes in your health and healing zones all year, being 'at home' in your body and psyche will be a huge theme," they explain.

Beyond that, the North Node in Aries is in your sixth house of wellness, service, and healthy routines this year, which the twins say will encourage you to reconnect with your physical wellbeing and daily routines.

Plus, with the Libra South Node in your spiritual and transitional 12th house, you can let go of any emotional baggage that might be bogging down your relationships.

"Moving your body gets stuck energy flowing, which, in turn, is sure to dissolve some bottled-up feelings. As you release those emotions, you feel lighter and more energized," the twins explain.

The point is, even in a relationship-focused year, it's still important to take care of yourself and make time for the things that nurture your body, mind, and spirit. No one can pour from an empty cup, after all.

The takeaway

Scorpio is known to be a sign of mystery and intrigue, but this year, vulnerability is the name of the game. Whether it's an exciting new fling, a relationship turned engagement, or spicing things up in the bedroom, Scorpio, you're meant to embrace it all in 2024.

Read more predictions from the AstroTwins here.

