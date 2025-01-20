Rather, to reap the benefits of a reading session, it's important to sit down with the book (even for only a few minutes) and try to focus on nothing else but the pages in front of you. Of course, this may be easier with physical books; you may become more distracted by pings and other to-do's while reading a digital copy. If you are reading on a screen, perhaps turn off your notifications to keep those distractions to a minimum. But get this: The more you read, says Wine, "you'll find that your ability to pay attention and resist distractions [increases]." It's like you're strengthening your focus muscles.