Integrative Health

Are You Drinking Water The Wrong Way? Here’s What To Do Instead

Ava Durgin
Ava Durgin
January 24, 2025
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Michael Breus x mbg creative
January 24, 2025

Most of us know hydration is essential for good health, but how we hydrate might be just as important as how much water we drink. 

According to renowned sleep specialist Michael Breus, Ph.D., also known as "The Sleep Doctor," the way you consume water can significantly impact how well your body absorbs it. If you're in the habit of chugging water—especially after a workout or late in the day—you might be making a common hydration mistake that’s preventing you from truly nourishing your body.

Why chugging water doesn’t work

Breus compares our bodies to a dried-out kitchen sponge when we wake up in the morning. Imagine turning on a faucet at full blast over a stiff, dry sponge. The water simply bounces off instead of soaking in. But if you let the water drip slowly, the sponge gradually absorbs it and becomes useful again.

Your body works the same way. When you gulp down large amounts of water, most of it passes through you rather than being absorbed. "It’s not going in—it’s going through," says Breus. This prevents your cells from getting the hydration they need to function optimally.

Can you “catch up” on hydration?

Many people fall into the habit of realizing late in the day that they’re dehydrated and try to make up for it by drinking a lot of water all at once. This backloading approach doesn’t help your body hydrate—instead, it often leads to disrupted sleep from late-night bathroom trips. Over time, these sleep disturbances can accumulate, impacting everything from your energy levels and mood to your immune system and metabolism.

How to hydrate smarter

So, how should you be drinking water to stay properly hydrated? Breus recommends a few simple strategies:

1. Start your day with a sip, not a gulp

Begin your morning by sipping water slowly instead of chugging it. This allows your body to "wake up" and start absorbing hydration gradually. Adding a pinch of sea salt or mindbodygreen’s creatine+ with electrolytes to help with electrolyte balance.

2. Pace your hydration throughout the day

Aim to drink small amounts of water regularly instead of large amounts all at once. Keep a water bottle nearby and take sips consistently to avoid feeling dehydrated later in the day.

3. Avoid heavy hydration before bed

Stop drinking large amounts of water at least 1–2 hours before bedtime. This helps prevent sleep disruptions caused by frequent bathroom trips.

4. Listen to your body

Thirst is your body’s way of signaling that it needs water, but it’s better to stay ahead of thirst. Pay attention to how you feel throughout the day and sip water as needed.

The takeaway

Hydration isn’t just about how much water you drink—it’s about how you drink it. By sipping water steadily throughout the day rather than chugging it all at once, you give your body the chance to absorb and use that hydration effectively. This simple shift in your daily routine can lead to better energy, improved digestion, and even deeper sleep.

