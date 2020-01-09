What Exactly Is Alkaline Water (And Does It Actually Do Anything)?

As you may remember from chemistry class, water’s neutral pH is 7. Any pH below that is more acidic, and anything higher is more alkaline. Alkaline eating is supposed to be better for us, but is alkaline water all it’s hyped up to be?

“The idea of drinking water that is considered more alkaline is that it can neutralize the acid in your body to regulate your pH levels and lead to a variety of health benefits,” says Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP. “This includes acting as an antioxidant to fight free radicals which damage cells and DNA.”

But again, that’s the idea. When it comes to the actual impact that alkaline water has on our bodies, Cole has his reservations, noting that there isn't enough research in this field.

Richard Firshein, D.O., on the other hand, says that alkaline water does have its advantages, because it's electrolytically-reduced, hydrogen-rich water, and there are benefits to this type of process. That said, he's skeptical of alkaline water's ability to actually alkalinize our bodies.

"It is difficult to determine if drinking alkaline water restores your body to an alkaline state," Firshein told mbg, "because there are many factors that produce an alkaline environment in the body." He notes that there have been small studies demonstrating that alkaline water may be a potential approach to treating reflux, and other studies have shown it can mitigate the effects of high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and elevated lipids.

Other experts, however, are quick to dismiss alkaline water's supposed capabilities based on lack of evidence that it can do anything beneficial for the body. Steven Gundry, M.D., for example, thinks the alkaline water craze is overblown.

“There is a lot of hype surrounding alkaline water, but in reality, the alkalinity of water really does nothing to 'alkalinize' the body," Gundry told mbg. “Alkaline water has no ability to neutralize acids, unlike sodium bicarbonate (baking soda) which can actually neutralize acid.”

So in short, most experts say that drinking alkaline water does next to nothing for your health. Or as Amy Shah, M.D. puts it: "There is no evidence that alkaline water helps at all."