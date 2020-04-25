As mobile Mercury nestles into slow-jamming Taurus until May 10, we could all use a break from the increasing demand from Zoom meetings, IG Lives, and other device-dependent socializing. We're not saying you should go offline completely! But how about setting some quiet hours for yourself each day? Give your eyes a rest from pixels and turn your focus in a Taurus-friendly direction—toward the beauty blossoming outside your window. This nature-loving cycle could inspire you to get into houseplants, container gardening, or something more ambitious if you're lucky enough to have yard space to work on during quarantine.

There will be magic in every moment between now and May 10. But if you want to experience it, you're going to have to log out and get in tune with the Earth. Take time to ground your mental processes and savor every detail. Yes, plans need to make sense on paper. But when you envision yourself on a certain path, ask yourself, how does this feel in my body? Are you awash in serenity or does your heart start pounding at an accelerated rate? Taurus energy is both sensible and sensual, so let common sense AND kinesthetic wisdom be your guides.