Weekly Horoscope: A Mercury Transit Means There's About To Be Magic In The Air
The AstroTwins reveal a few strategies for tapping into the magic in every moment this week.
Have you clocked more screen time than you care to admit? Set down those devices this Monday, April 27.
As mobile Mercury nestles into slow-jamming Taurus until May 10, we could all use a break from the increasing demand from Zoom meetings, IG Lives, and other device-dependent socializing. We're not saying you should go offline completely! But how about setting some quiet hours for yourself each day? Give your eyes a rest from pixels and turn your focus in a Taurus-friendly direction—toward the beauty blossoming outside your window. This nature-loving cycle could inspire you to get into houseplants, container gardening, or something more ambitious if you're lucky enough to have yard space to work on during quarantine.
There will be magic in every moment between now and May 10. But if you want to experience it, you're going to have to log out and get in tune with the Earth. Take time to ground your mental processes and savor every detail. Yes, plans need to make sense on paper. But when you envision yourself on a certain path, ask yourself, how does this feel in my body? Are you awash in serenity or does your heart start pounding at an accelerated rate? Taurus energy is both sensible and sensual, so let common sense AND kinesthetic wisdom be your guides.
Thursday's quarter moon in Aquarius calls for a social inventory.
They say you find out who your REAL friends are when the chips are down, and a global pandemic certainly falls into that category. If a friend has been ignoring your texts but popping up in everyone's Instagram feed, you might have reason to consider unfollowing. But this is a quarter moon, which brings a balanced perspective. Everyone out there is dealing with stress, which means, how about a little extra compassion? Even if your (formerly) favorite people aren't "dealing well" (as you define it), don't start making up stories about how much they do or don't care about you. Cut people a wide berth...especially if they've been furloughed, never worked from home before, suddenly became home-school teachers, or are separated from their boos. Try reaching out again, but in an easy way. A simple, "Thinking boutcha" text (flanked by emoji) or an inside-joke meme could be enough to signal that you're here to chat again...when they're ready.
Everyone's susceptible to overdoing it this Sunday, May 3, as nebulous Neptune crashes into a boundary-challenging square with decadent Venus.
These two "escape artists" sure know how to have a good time. But setting limits? Not either planet's specialty. Err on the side of pragmatism, and at least for the weekend, try to put off major purchases and stall on any binding decisions. With Venus in variable Gemini and Neptune in unfocused Pisces, you're likely to change your mind at least six more times before settling on the ideal option. (And even then, a wave of buyer's remorse might hit.) On the plus side, Venus in Gemini inspires us to research, which can help you discover what else is out there...including a potentially better option than the one you were settling for. Spiritual Neptune can support with tapping your intuition. Note that this square will repeat twice more on May 20 and July 27, thanks to Venus turning retrograde. So if you're REALLY uncertain—but also feeling pressured—be more forceful about setting boundaries with people who are pushing you to make up your mind before you're ready. If you're feeling stuck, find a quiet place for a little Sunday meditation. Bring your journal, and let your feelings flow across the page.