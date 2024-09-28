Naik also shared some advice for dishes to enjoy with this side: "If I were to think about this in the scope of holidays, this goes really well with any type of rice or risotto dish," she suggests. Because of its freshness and spice-forward flavors, the slaw is a natural complement to a starchier dish. "Traditionally we will eat it on the side of rice dishes, alongside vegetable dishes, or with rosti or chapati."