Even given apple cider vinegar’s purported anti-inflammatory properties, in this case they are outweighed by the vinegar’s acidic and exfoliating properties. After sun damage, your skin is very delicate and you need to go into repair and recovery mode; exfoliants, by their very nature, are irritating because they are removing skin cells. Normal, healthy skin can tolerate mild to moderate exfoliation quite easily—as it’s just the top layer of dead skin cells. But skin that’s already damaged and inflamed cannot.

And when used improperly, apple cider vinegar can cause chemical burns on the skin. “There are published reports of apple cider vinegar causing chemical burns—because of this I would not recommend it for sunburns. It has the potential to make healing and scarring worse,” says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group. Apple cider vinegar

Morgan Rabach, M.D., board certified dermatologist and Co-Founder of LM Medical NYC agrees: Avoid acids on damaged skin. “No, I would not recommend using an acid on damaged, sunburned skin!” she says.