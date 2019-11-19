Could a daily spoonful of apple cider vinegar really cure what ails you? This long-standing folk remedy made from crushed, fermented apples is having a major moment in the natural health community, with people using raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar to help with everything from weight loss to constipation to warding off colds. In fact, there's even a so-called apple cider vinegar diet, that proponents claim helps you lose weight, battle bloat, and more.

Sure, it sounds kind of strange, but before you brush off the apple cider vinegar diet as some wonky new fad, it's important to understand that apple cider vinegar has been used medicinally for centuries, including as a way to lower blood sugar in people with diabetes before the development of hypoglycemic medications—and if you know anything about elevated or unstable blood sugar, you know it can cause cravings that lead to overeating.

Here, learn why apple cider vinegar is so promising in the first place, plus everything you need to know about the health benefits and potential side effects of the apple cider vinegar diet.