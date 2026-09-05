Jackson also leans on her teammates as a support system, any one of whom she feels comfortable confiding in. While playing on the national stage comes with a lot of weight, she and her teammates lean into the mantra, "Pressure is a privilege." The program is expected to compete for Big Ten and national championships every year, a standard Jackson says the team tries to hold as a source of gratitude rather than dread, understanding that many volleyball programs never get the chance to feel that kind of pressure at all. She describes it as representing something larger than herself: "We're representing the name that's on the front, and not the name that's on the back."